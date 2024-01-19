Weekend Essentials #10: New Gear You Need

We’re not an affiliate partner with these brands – just some cool, new stuff we like and think you might, too. Just in time for the weekend. This week: the minimal and convenient Hoto Air Pump Pro, the portable Yukon 2.0 firepit perfect for road trips, and the clean-looking 40mm timepiece from Waldor & Co.

Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 Firepit & Stand

If your next road trip needs a portable, smokeless firepit that’s long-lasting and versatile, Solo Stove’s latest release may fit the bill. The Yukon 2.0 fire pit revolutionizes outdoor experiences with a removable ash pan for easy cleaning, eliminating the need for special tools. Its Signature 360° Airflow ensures a smokeless experience, providing ultimate warmth without smoke inconveniences. Easy to use, from what we see, it offers hassle-free assembly and cleanup, making good moments simple. Weighing just over 18 kilograms, it’s highly portable for camping, beach parties, or road trip excursions. Crafted from 304 stainless steel with a lifetime warranty, it’s a lasting choice for outdoor adventures. Versatile and compatible with Solo Stove accessories, the newest Yukon is 17 inches in height, 27 inches in diameter, and weighs 43.9 lbs—ideal for stashing in your back trunk. Without stand, it retails for under $500.

Hoto Air Pump Pro

Inflating tires never looked so good. Sporting a clean, minimalist design and 80% lighter than the previous version, the Hoto Air Pump Pro is about convenience with its “One Press Pumps All” feature, equipped with four built-in presets for various needs: Car Mode at 2.5 bar, Motorcycle Mode at 2.4 bar, Bicycle Mode at 45 psi, and Ball Mode at 8 psi. Offering professional pressure readings with an accuracy of ±1 psi and the flexibility to display in kPa, psi, or bar, it ensures precision in tire pressure management. With three 2500mAh high-capacity lithium batteries, the pump boasts enhanced battery life, capable of inflating up to 15 under-inflated tires on a single charge. The worry-free automatic stop function adds to its user-friendly design, ensuring inflation halts when the desired pressure is reached. It makes the Hoto Air Pump Pro an indispensable tool for efficient and precise tire inflation when going off the grid. Going for around $135.

Waldor & Co’s Novel 40 Cap D’ail Watch

A stylish and functional timepiece, this watch boasts a 40 mm rhodium-plated 316L stainless steel case with a slender 11.8 mm thickness, offering both durability and a timeless design. The black brass dial, featuring applied indices and luminous hands, ensures clear visibility. Adventure-ready with a minimalist Scandinavian design, the watch includes a rotating ceramic bezel, 10 ATM water resistance, and a ticking second hand, all protected by flat sapphire crystal glass. The solid stainless steel strap, with white gold PVD plating, is adjustable for wrists of all sizes. Accompanied by a 2-year international warranty, a 30-day return period, and packaged in a black leather box, this unisex timepiece is a versatile blend of form and function, ready for any occasion. Plus, the watchmaker offers free and fast shipping worldwide. And for under $500, it’s affordable.