Peugeot is making a strong push to get road warriors off their asses and outside to explore the Great Outdoors. The French automaker’s latest adventure vehicle is this rugged yet sleek Boxer 4×4 Concept — the third in a series of badass camper concepts following the Citroen SpaceTourer 4×4 E revealed in 2017 in Geneva, and the nimble little Peugeot Rifter 4×4 in 2018. Packaged as the Ram ProMaster commercial van here in North America, overseas the Peugeot Boxer has sold over 720,000 units. Now, the company’s overland senses are tingling with this adventure-worthy Boxer version (inline with VW’s popular California) which gets higher ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and one-off wheels to tackle the rough terrain. With a roomy cabin, the camper van will accommodate up to 3 people comfortably with its 10 m² surface area including a popup table, sink, and worktop. To explore the backcountry trails and surrounding lakes, the Boxer 4×4 comes with a Peugeot eM02 FS Powertube electric mountain bike and will accommodate a “Canadian canoe” on the roof rack above. Want to see this off-road van in person? It’s on display at the Recreational Vehicle Show from September 28 to October 6, 2019 in Le Bourget, France. Hopefully, Peugeot will stop teasing us with these one-off concepts and actually put these sweet vans into production mode — and not just in Europe!