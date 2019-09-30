Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
  • Adventure Vehicles
    • AllCamper & TrailerOverlandRecreationalTactical
      Camper & Trailer

      Peugeot Boxer 4×4 Concept Camper Van Looks Great But Now We Need One

      News Editor
      Peugeot keeps their overland ambitions alive with the new, rugged Boxer 4×4 Concept. High clearance, roomy interior, and electric mountain bike thrown in.
      Honda Motorcycles

      Honda’s Legendary Dual-Sport Africa Twin is Bigger, Stronger & Lighter for 2020

      News Editor
      Honda’s popular off-road motorcycle returns March 2020 with larger displacement, advanced electronics & less weight. Here’s a closer look with full pricing.
      Land Rover Defender

      SoCal D90: Refreshing Take on the Mudslinging Defender

      Amee Reehal
      No big front tow hooks, massive roof mounted light bars, or insanely burly tires here. The SoCal 1989 D90 by Arkonik is a clean take on the bold Defender.
      Adventure Vehicles

      The CFB Vail: Blacked-Out 1968 Bronco Packing 435-Hp

      News Editor
      Powered by a 435-hp V8, this 1968 Bronco by Ohio-based Classic Ford Broncos needs no intro. Restored to perfection this vintage SUV is sold out at $225,000.
  • Tire Guide
Peugeot Boxer 4x4 Concept Camper Van front profile

Peugeot Boxer 4×4 Concept Camper Van Looks Great But Now We Need One

Hey Peugeot, stop with the concepts and starting building a few

By News Editor

Peugeot is making a strong push to get road warriors off their asses and outside to explore the Great Outdoors. The French automaker’s latest adventure vehicle is this rugged yet sleek Boxer 4×4 Concept — the third in a series of badass camper concepts following the Citroen SpaceTourer 4×4 E revealed in 2017 in Geneva, and the nimble little Peugeot Rifter 4×4 in 2018. Packaged as the Ram ProMaster commercial van here in North America, overseas the Peugeot Boxer has sold over 720,000 units. Now, the company’s overland senses are tingling with this adventure-worthy Boxer version (inline with VW’s popular California) which gets higher ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and one-off wheels to tackle the rough terrain. With a roomy cabin, the camper van will accommodate up to 3 people comfortably with its 10 m² surface area including a popup table, sink, and worktop. To explore the backcountry trails and surrounding lakes, the Boxer 4×4 comes with a Peugeot eM02 FS Powertube electric mountain bike and will accommodate a “Canadian canoe” on the roof rack above. Want to see this off-road van in person? It’s on display at the Recreational Vehicle Show from September 28 to October 6, 2019 in Le Bourget, France. Hopefully, Peugeot will stop teasing us with these one-off concepts and actually put these sweet vans into production mode — and not just in Europe! 

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
CATEGORIES:
Adventure VehiclesCamper & Trailer

UP NEXT

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2022 volkswagan I.D. BUZZ electric concept microbus

2022 Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ Electric Microbus: Van Lifers and Family Campers...

Tonke Fieldsleeper Mobil Camper

Tonke Fieldsleeper Mobil Camper

Airstream Nest

New Airstream Nest by Bryan Thompson Design is Compact, Clever &...