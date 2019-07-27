Rafael Nadal's Gear List Now Includes this Insane 80-ft Yacht

The Rafael Nadal gear kit includes the usual goods you’d expect, from tennis rackets to shoes. Now, the Spaniard can add one more item to the gear list — the 80 Sunreef Power Yacht. Sure, the 18 time Grand Slam singles tennis champ has always had great taste in luxury yachts, but this catamaran might top them all. Commissioned by Nadal, Sunreef Yachts when with all composite construction for the 80-footer vessel which gets a dynamic hull, classic stainless steel portlights, teak sole decks, high bulwarks and subtle ambience lighting. With generous seating all around paired to a huge flybridge large enough to house a pool and wet bar, this luxury yacht is clearly designed to host guests — and will sleep 12 comfortably when the party’s over. The rear garage with large platform will haul toys including jet skis while the next-level master suite at the bow section of the main deck sports a double bed facing the front terrace, a bathroom with a walk-in shower, dressing room, desk, and skylights above. One of the world’s best tennis players receives one of the world’s best yachts sometime in 2020 — and we’re just as excited as he probably is.