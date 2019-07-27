Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Adventure Vehicles
    • AllCamper & TrailerOverlandRecreationalTactical
      Recreational

      Rafael Nadal’s Insane 80-foot Luxury Yacht

      Gear Editor
      The Rafael Nadal gear kit includes the usual goods from tennis rackets to shoes. Now, the tennis star can add this to the list — the 80 Sunreef Power Yacht.
      Lexus

      Lexus GXOR Concept SUV

      News Editor
      Lexus GX enthusiasts who value off-road capabilities with ultimate SUV luxury will hit the floor upon laying eyes on the GXOR Concept. Produce more, we say.
      Land Rover Defender

      1989 FARGO D90 by Arkonik

      News Editor
      The Fargo D90 is the latest Defender out of UK’s Arkonik. Sporting a new roll cage, bumper, signature grille & light surrounds to get the 1989 D90 started.
      Subaru Crosstrek

      Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer Shows its Off-Road Chops Winning 2019 Baja 500

      News Editor
      The 300-hp Crosstrek Desert Racer shows its off-road chops, winning the gruelling 2019 Baja 500 led by father & son team Neal and Dusty Grabowski.
  • Tire Guide
Rafael Nadal's Gear List Now Includes this Insane 80-ft Yacht

Rafael Nadal’s Insane 80-foot Luxury Yacht

The ultimate vessel for discerning yacht guests

By Gear Editor

The Rafael Nadal gear kit includes the usual goods you’d expect, from tennis rackets to shoes. Now, the Spaniard can add one more item to the gear list — the 80 Sunreef Power Yacht. Sure, the 18 time Grand Slam singles tennis champ has always had great taste in luxury yachts, but  this catamaran might top them all. Commissioned by Nadal, Sunreef Yachts when with all composite construction for the 80-footer vessel which gets a dynamic hull, classic stainless steel portlights, teak sole decks, high bulwarks and subtle ambience lighting. With generous seating all around paired to a huge flybridge large enough to house a pool and wet bar, this luxury yacht is clearly designed to host guests — and will sleep 12 comfortably when the party’s over. The rear garage with large platform will haul toys including jet skis while the next-level master suite at the bow section of the main deck sports a double bed facing the front terrace, a bathroom with a walk-in shower, dressing room, desk, and skylights above. One of the world’s best tennis players receives one of the world’s best yachts sometime in 2020 — and we’re just as excited as he probably is. 

Pin
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Adventure VehiclesRecreational

UP NEXT

Adventure Vehicles

Jetpack Speeder Flying Motorcycle

Gear Editor -
Dubbed as the world’s first flying motorcycle, we’re not sure what to make of the $380,000 Jetpack Speeder by the US-based Jetpack Aviation.
Read more
Recreational

Lexus LY 650 Luxury Yacht

News Editor -
Need a new boat? Take a look at this new 65-foot luxury sailer by Lexus — the LY 650 — the 3rd flagship boat from the Japanese automaker, on sale late 2019.
Read more
Recreational

Narke Electrojet is an Electric Jet Ski the Oceans Will Love

Gear Editor -
This Hungarian company has produced a 34-mph electric jet ski that's both environomentally-friendly & looks sharp looks. Available late 2018.
Read more
Recreational

The Electric Boat Concept Powered by Twin Tesla Model S Motors

News Editor -
An all-electric boat isn't out of the question for Tesla Motors. But until that actually happens, Moroccan designer Belkharmoudi Aziz gives us a glimpse of what the company's future battery-powered watercraft could look like.
Read more
Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat: Only $2,199,000 US

News Editor -
An unexpected family incident “regrettably” forces sale of this incredible Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat at $2,199,000 US.
Read more
Off-Road Vehicles

The Tinger Track amphibious ATV for multi-purpose all-terrain duty

Gear Editor -
Nothing wrong with traditional ATVs and their wheels, but should they not get you where you want to go try hopping on a Tinger Track ATV instead.
Read more
Recreational

Car Killer: World’s Fastest Go-Kart Snaps Your Head Back 0-60 in 1.5-seconds

Gear Editor -
Show up to the track in the Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart Ultimate: an all-electric, pavement-destroying, brain-rattling kart propelling 0-60 in 1.5-seconds.
Read more
Recreational

Velocifero Mad: A Versatile Commuter with Fat Wheels

Gear Editor -
Roll up to work in the Velocifero Mad -- a cross between a mini-scooter and an electric bike. Comes in 6 models and 5 motor options.
Read more
Recreational

Switch between wheels and threads with Can-Am’s Apache 360 Track System

News Editor -
ATV treads to overcome the backcountry Those huge, high-profile ATV wheels will help conquer unforgiving trails of dirt, rock, sand, sporadic water with relative ease....
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
Polaris RZR XP 1000-dirt

The Polaris RZR XP 1000: Traversing the Terrain with Style

ariel nomad

The New Ariel Nomad is the Atom built for Adventure

Tesla E-Vision GT Boat concept

The Electric Boat Concept Powered by Twin Tesla Model S Motors