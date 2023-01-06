Review: Nokian Outpost AT All-Terrain Tires

In some circles, factory-equipment tires on 4×4 and SUV models just don’t cut it — leaving many drivers to look for an upgrade.

Whether you’re after a quieter ride, increased durability and strength, improved toughness and fuel economy, or better grip on pavement, snow or wet surfaces, you’ve got a plethora of options to consider. Each has their own list of pros, cons, promises and proprietary features.

One of these is the Outpost AT — an all-terrain, all-weather tire option from Finnish manufacturer Nokian. With a reinforced construction designed for protection against road and trail hazards and a 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation referencing additional wintertime capability, Nokian Outpost AT tires are one of many options shoppers have to consider when deciding on a single tire for year-round use in all weather conditions on their truck or SUV.

All-Terrain Truck & SUV Tires: How Do the Nokian Outpost ATs Perform?

Our test tires were fitted to a 2020 Toyota 4Runner, where the prominent, highly-visible Summit Sidewalls and shoulder notches extend down the sidewall of each tire for added bite and traction in deeper, more slippery surfaces. In motion, these sidewalls act as little shovels that help the tires dig their way out of snow, ruts and mud.

When parked, the unique and chunky design of the Outpost tire sidewalls lends a powerful visual punch to the vehicle as a whole. These are a good-looking tire, and their highly visible sidewall and shoulder design work delightfully as a styling step-up.

Tire grip and traction in mud and snow ruts

Testing the Outpost AT tires in some muddy, snowy ruts, the 4Runner’s traction control and Crawl Control systems were able to pick up on the added grip and bite from the Outposts, resulting in quicker and less-dramatic escapes from sloppy surfaces. Compared to use on its factory-equipment Dunlop GrandTrek tires, the 4Runner tester was able to achieve forward motion more quickly, with less wheelspin, and a notable decrease in traction control interventions from the vehicle.

The result, from the driver’s seat, is less sensation of the truck ‘fighting’ for grip, less wheelspin, and a smoother, quieter and faster escape from the offending slippery surface. This can make for a more comfortable, less stressful drive. Select the proper drive mode from the 4Runner, apply steady throttle, hold your course, and allow the electronics to help sort out the traction situation beneath. The added grip from the Outpost AT rubber allows other vehicle systems to perform better, here.

Aramid fibers are used to strengthen and reinforce various products, from marine hulls to ballistic composites and body armour to industrial cords and cables. Nokian uses these same fibers to strengthen the Outpost tires both beneath their treads, and within their sidewalls. Using aramid fibers in this way results in a tire that’s tougher, more durable, and able to deliver improved damage resistance against impacts with potholes, sharp rocks, and other debris and hazards. This stuff is tough—and if you damage a tire beyond repair due to a road hazard, Nokian will replace it at no cost.

Tire noise and comfort levels

Despite the added strength and toughness, our testing revealed no hit to noise or comfort levels. In fact, where many all-terrain tires have noise levels listed as a common complaint, our testing found the Outpost AT tires were no noisier during highway cruising than the factory-equipment rubber. Though your results may vary depending on what and where you drive, in this application, drivers shouldn’t expect any hit to interior noise levels by switching from factory rubber to the Outpost ATs.

Elsewhere on the road and trails, the Outpost AT tires worked well with the 4Runner’s character. Toyota’s 4×4 is widely noted for strong ride comfort levels on both the trail and highway, and is expert at keeping delivering a comfortable ride in spite of jagged and rough surfaces beneath. Versus factory-equipment tires, we noted no significant change to the stiffness, noise, vibration or harshness of the ride when switching to the Outposts and repeating our drives on the same surfaces.

Importantly, that well controlled ride comfort remains apparent even on the most rocky, beat up trails and backroads, demonstrating a controlled toughness that helps maintain more consistent ride comfort across a wider range of surfaces. Versus factory rubber, the Outpost AT’s help ride quality stand up better to harsher surfaces, with less of a degradation to ride quality and an enhanced feeling of durability when the going gets rough. They’re soft enough to be comfortable over almost anything, but feel tough at the same time.

Translation? In this application and on these roads and trails, the ride, handling and noise levels are on par with factory rubber, in spite of the added capability and strength.

Still, we found the Outpost AT tires to feel a little softer and more pliable than the factory tires during emergency maneuvers and evasive braking on bare pavement, marking a slight reduction in at-the-limit grip and precision versus factory. Though you won’t likely notice any significant changes to braking or handling performance in most driving, the 4Runner’s responses did feel a touch softer and less precise when pushed here.

Mounting and balancing the Outpost AT tires

Our installer had no issues mounting or balancing the Outpost ATs, commenting that all four tires ‘balanced up nicely the first time’. Sometimes, all-terrain and off-road tires can require multiple attempts for a good balance, which is mandatory for a smooth and quiet ride. That’s par for the course with many such tires, though the Outpost ATs ‘once-and-done’ balancing was a pleasant surprise that should reduce the likelihood of subsequent visits to your tire shop for a re-balance.

Not a certified SUV/truck winter tire

The 3PMSF symbol signifies that the tires wearing it are approved for winter use. It’s important for shoppers to understand that this does not make them a winter tire, and that the 3PMSF designation only requires the tire to meet a minimum standard of improved winter performance specifically related to traction during acceleration. Braking and handling tests on snow and ice are not required to achieve the 3PMSF designation.

Some shoppers will choose the 3PMSF rated Outpost AT as a year-round tire that’s ready to tackle winter driving, though drivers facing extreme winter conditions will be better off with a dedicated winter tire instead.

With this in mind, remember that a dedicated winter tire will outperform a tire like the Outpost AT in winter driving conditions. Some shoppers will choose the 3PMSF rated Outpost AT as a year-round tire that’s ready to tackle winter driving, though drivers facing extreme winter conditions will be better off with a dedicated winter tire instead.



Our testing revealed the winter driving performance of the Outpost AT’s to be a marked improvement over the factory rubber in virtually all situations, and perhaps especially when tackling deep slush on the highway. Still, when it comes to braking and handling on hard-packed snow or deep powder, the Outpost AT’s can hold their own, but likely won’t impress seasoned winter tire users.

Takeaway: is the Nokian Outpost AT worth buying?

End of the day, we found the Outpost Ats to make a compelling upgrade over factory equipment rubber for their solid performance in ride comfort, noise levels, and transmitting a confidence-inspiring feel of durability back to the driver. If you’re looking for a year-round tire that can stand up to some serious abuse without compromising ride comfort, they’re worth a serious look.

