Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Motorcycles
    • AllBMW MotorcyclesClassic Motorcycle FeaturesConcept Motorcycles & Future BikesDucati
      Motorcycles

      Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Edition

      News Editor
      Timeless styling at a decent price, Royal Enfield releases the Classic 500 in the Stealth Edition at under $6,000. Blacked-out scrambler with retro vibes.
      Kawasaki Motorcycles

      Droog Moto DM-15 Custom Kawasaki Ninja 250

      News Editor
      If the glossy look of a Kawasaki Ninja 250 crotch rocket isn’t your thing, Droog Moto has you covered with the sinister DM-15 urban fighter motorcycle.
      Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

      First Ride: 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Review

      Doug Firby
      Harley-Davidson’s electric motorycle is finally here just as EV bikes are now coming onto the market at scale. How will the 2020 LiveWire hold up?
      Gear

      LEGO 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert Set

      Gear Editor
      LEGO immortalizes the new 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy as a 12-inch long, 1,023 Creator Expert set due out early next month for…
  • Tire Guide
Classic 500 Stealth Edition

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Edition

Timeless styling at a decent price

By News Editor

Scramblers are the original do-it-all two-wheelers of the motorcycle kingdom. Fun, affordable, and a clean design makes them a popular choice for street riding with the odd dirt road in the mix (and a good choice as a beginner motorcycle). Royal Enfield has taken their new Classic 500 scrambler to the dark side with latest Stealth Black edition. Gone are the classic chrome bits, replaced by flat black paint which suites this handsome, single-lunger 499cc motor powered motorcycle just fine. With its post-war detailing including a die-cast headlight casing, vintage fuel-tank graphics, and overall retro styling, the Classic 500 Stealth Edition definitely has character. Sporting a single saddle seat with springs and option pillion seat, Royal Enfield ensures this version offers comfort across any terrain. What separate this edition from the other models, however, is having the distinction as the first in the Classic 500 series to get a rear disc brake versus the typical drum brake setup. Priced under $6,000 with looks this good, we’d say this bike offers pretty good value. Learn more about this bike at Royal Enfield here. Or check out our feature on this classic 1964 Royal Enfield Interceptor. 

Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Motorcycles

UP NEXT

Motorcycles

N60 Electric Streetfighter by Sarolea Motorcycles

News Editor -
Belgian-based Sarolea Motorcycles teams up with The Mighty Machines on this limited edition, carbon fibre electric bike boasting attitude, style, and speed.
Read more
Motorcycles

Type 11 Prototype Two by London’s Auto Fabrica

Amee Reehal -
Blending modern design with retro flair, the Type 11 Prototype Two from London bespoke motorcycle shop Auto Fabrica gives the Yamaha XSR900 a new identity.
Read more
Adventure Vehicles

Jetpack Speeder Flying Motorcycle

Gear Editor -
Dubbed as the world’s first flying motorcycle, we’re not sure what to make of the $380,000 Jetpack Speeder by the US-based Jetpack Aviation.
Read more
Motorcycles

Ducati Speedway Motorcycle by UK-Based Wreckless

News Editor -
Not your typical twin-cylinder Ducati sports bike, the Northamptonshire-based Wreckless H4MM4 Ducati Speedway motorcycle is definitely a rare machine.
Read more
Motorcycles

2019 KTM 790 Adventure Travel Bike Arrives with Attractive Price Tag

News Editor -
KTM rolls out pricing for their high-performance, lightweight 2019 790 Adventure. At US$12,499, this twin-cylinder travel enduro bike is ready to move.
Read more
Motorcycles

V4 Penta: A Limited-Edition Ducati Panigale V4 by Officine GP Design

News Editor -
Officine GP Design transforms the popular 1103 cc Panigale V4 sport bike into a completely different beast with the exclusive V4 Penta custom Ducati.
Read more
Motorcycles

5 New Motorcycles We Liked in 2018

Gear Editor -
Here are 5 new motorcycles to keep on your radar including the 2019 Ranger & Nomad, Indian FTR1200, Ducati Monster 1200, Concept XSR700, and Honda CB300R.
Read more

Norton Drops a Pair of Gorgeous 2019 Neo-Naked Modern Scramblers

Dustin Woods -
Norton Motorcycles debuted two stunning 2019 modern scramblers harkening back to iconic bike builder's past. 2019 Ranger & Nomad are on sale now.
Read more

Indian Motorcycle Unveils New FTR 1200 Models Before Intermot Show

Dustin Woods -
New platform and liquid-cooled engine debut in FTR1200 and FTR1200 S ahead of the upcoming Intermot Show. A flat track inspired street bike has never looked so good.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
ontario-highlands-motorcycle

Riding the Highlands: Ontario’s Best Kept Motorcycle Secret

SAROLÉA N60 MM.01 motorcycle

N60 Electric Streetfighter by Sarolea Motorcycles

WRECKLESS H4MM4 DUCATI SPEEDWAY MOTORCYCLE

Ducati Speedway Motorcycle by UK-Based Wreckless