2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 First Ride: A New Chapter Begins

Pros:

Liquid-cooling, ride-by-wire throttle, and selectable ride modes.

310 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc with ByBre calipers.

Wide handlebars and intuitive controls.

Cons:

Front fork and mono-shock are too soft for aggressive riding.

11-litre tank limits range.

No North American pricing details yet.

Barcelona, Spain — What draws us to a motorcycle? For some it is the integration of leading-edge technology, while for others it is all about raw horsepower and the adrenaline-fulfilment that results from a twist of the wrist. Then there are the riders who gravitate towards either style or comfort when responding to the form vs. function quandary.

In the world of Royal Enfield, the focus on the brand’s history of more than 120 years of continuous motorcycle production has resulted in an ever-expanding lineup that provides admirers the opportunity to experience practical motorcycles designed and built to deliver the company’s interpretation of pure motorcycling.

Although the Guerrilla and Himalayan were created at the same time, the Guerrilla is not simply a stripped-down version of the company’s successful dual sport machine.

Developed to fulfill the needs of consumers in regions where motorcycles offer a practical and much-needed source of transportation, Royal Enfield has stayed true to its roots, choosing to focus on the necessities of durability and simplicity… until now.

A premium modern roadster designed for versatility and performance

Sharing the company’s all-new Sherpa platform with the updated Himalayan, Royal Enfield’s latest model, the 2025 Guerrilla 450, represents the design team’s vision of a real-world roadster. It also features liquid-cooling, ride-by-wire throttle, selectable ride modes and dual overhead cams (DOHC), each of which are new to the Royal Enfield stable of motorcycles.

New styling details for the Guerrilla

Further distancing this new model from the company’s existing heritage lineup, the overall visual of the Guerrilla brings a modern flair to the brand. The pea shooter muffler typically found throughout the Royal Enfield lineup is absent, replaced by a tidy upswept exhaust, which combines with a sleek tail section to frame the clean open space above the rear wheel.

Adding to this contemporary naked sport bike look, the sculpted fuel tank accentuates the bike’s flowing lines drawing the eye forward along the low 780 mm seat as it blends seamlessly into the tank.

Signature Royal Enfield details

While the Guerrilla introduces multiple elements, it also retains signature Royal Enfield details, such as the standard front fork with rubber covers and large round headlight, which anchor the view from the front. Looking at the bike from this perspective also highlights the aggressive tread pattern on the tires (120/70 R17 front and 160/60 R17 rear), which have been created by CEAT specifically for the Guerrilla 450.

Available in five different colourways ranging from Smoke (grey), to the retro Gold Dip and Playa Black designs, to the modern Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon layouts, there is literally something for everyone.

Guerrilla performance specs and power

Looking good in pictures and on specification sheets is one thing, but the real test, of course, is getting the bike out on the road and Royal Enfield chose Barcelona, Spain as the location for the global launch of this new model.

From the engine to the brakes to the slip and assist clutch that definitely came into play on a few occasions, the bike performed beyond expectations.

With a busy urban centre that is home to 1.6 million people and incredible highways and roads throughout the surrounding hills, Barcelona and the Guerrilla were made for each other.

First impressions before the ride

The first evening in Spain, moto journalists from around the world gathered for the technical briefing, which was the first opportunity to see the Guerrilla 450 in person. While it looked good in photos, in real life the quality of fit and finish is truly impressive.

With each of the five colourways present, the opportunity to assess them side-by-side found me gravitating to the Playa Black design and its rich gloss black finish with yellow and red accents. That being said, each design had its own eye-catching qualities.

Same 452cc engine as the Himalayan 450

Engine: 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder, DOHC

452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder, DOHC Power Output: 40 hp at 8,000 rpm

40 hp at 8,000 rpm Torque: 29.4 lb-ft (40 Nm at 5,500 rpm)

29.4 lb-ft (40 Nm at 5,500 rpm) Transmission: 6-speed gearbox

6-speed gearbox Suspension Travel: 140 mm front, 150 mm rear

Developed over a five-year period alongside the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the two models share the majority of components starting with the 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder Sherpa engine.

Producing a claimed 40 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 29.5 ft-lb of torque at 5,500 rpm, the technical team highlighted that the majority of the torque was available from as low as 3,000 rpm. The use of liquid cooling, new to Royal Enfield, is a welcome addition especially for riders in the stop-and-go traffic of busy urban settings.

Selectable ride modes limited to Performance and Eco

Thanks to the inclusion of a ride-by-wire throttle setup, the Guerrilla also includes selectable ride modes. While these are limited to Performance and Eco, the ability to reduce throttle response by switching to Eco will be a welcome benefit for newer riders as well as those experiencing less than optimal riding conditions.

Advantages over the larger Himalayan: genuinely unique and purpose-built machine

Although the Guerrilla and Himalayan were created at the same time, the Guerrilla is not simply a stripped-down version of the company’s successful dual sport machine. While the smaller 11-litre fuel tank (17-litre on the Himalayan) of the Guerrilla and its 17-inch wheels (21-inch front, 17-inch rear on the Himalayan) are most immediately obvious, there are a multitude of differences, which make the Guerrilla a truly unique and purpose-built machine.

From fast flowing corners, to tight technical switchbacks, all on perfect pristine asphalt and with minimal traffic, our group threw everything we had at the Guerrilla 450.

A reduced rake angle of 21.8 degrees – and corresponding reduction in wheelbase and trail – sets the stage for the Guerrilla to respond quickly to rider input when turning into a corner. Where the off-road capabilities of the Himalayan 450 benefit from its 230 mm of ground clearance, the Guerrilla’s roadster DNA requires a lower 169 mm clearance and resulting 780 mm (30.7 in) seat height.

A seven-kg reduction in dry weight provides the Guerrilla with a further advantage, as it weighs in at a manageable 173 kg (381 lb). Of note on this model is the inclusion of a centre stand. While it may be of benefit in certain regions, in North America, this feature on a sport bike or cruiser will likely never be used and adds unnecessary weight.

Testing out the new Tripper TFT display cluster

This was also my first chance to see the four-inch Tripper TFT display cluster in person. Where the previous iterations of the company’s Tripper pods proved to be less than impressive, this full-sized version pulls double duty as a traditional display (speedometer, multiple trip meters, tachometer, gear indicator, and the usual assortment of warning lights and indicators) as well as a full-size GPS display when connected to your smart phone via the Royal Enfield app.

There are still some bugs to be worked out, most notably the requirement to have your phone screen on in order to remain connected…

The same interface provides access to music and phone features. After loading the company’s app on my phone it literally took less than three minutes to be connected an up and running. There are still some bugs to be worked out, most notably the requirement to have your phone screen on in order to remain connected, but this is a major win for Royal Enfield.

On the road: Guerrilla 450 riding impressions

The following morning, heading out for a day of riding with the temperature already hitting 23 degrees Celsius at 9 a.m., we were all anxious to get out of the city congestion and onto the faster roads with some much-appreciated breeze.

Braking capabilities exceeded expectations

Working our way through the busy city streets, which seemed to include a roundabout every 100 metres, the star of the show was the Guerrilla’s brakes.

On more than one occasion, when traffic stopped with no warning, for no apparent reason, the brakes performed amazingly well. With a single 310 mm disc and dual-piston ByBre caliper on the front and a 270 mm disc with a single-piston caliper on the rear, I had not expected the braking capabilities to be this good.

Not only were they effective in emergency-stopping situations, but as our day progressed into some spirited riding in the hills, the brakes proved to be very smooth with a great feel that accommodated a high level of trail braking as well.

The Sherpa powerplant comes to life

Leaving the city behind and hitting some faster secondary highways, the Sherpa powerplant came to life. Content to chug along at 3,000 rpm, the engine comes life as the tachometer approaches 4,000 and pulls hard all the way to its redline just below 9,000 rpm.

The six-speed gearbox was smooth and accurate, although I would have preferred a slightly taller first gear. The benefit of this torquey powerplant is that it was also more than capable of starting out in second gear every time I forgot to downshift when coming to a stoplight.

Guerrilla 450’s ergonomics and ride comfort

I typically wait until I am a couple hours into a ride before making any mental notes about the riding position and ergonomics as what may feel comfortable at the start of a ride can on occasion find you shifting around the seat in search of a comfortable spot just a short time later.

In the case of the Guerrilla 450, the location of the footpegs accommodated my 30-inch inseam very comfortably, leaving my knees at an agreeable bend that provided ongoing comfort without sacrificing control. Accomplishing this does require that footpegs are positioned in a manner that will result in them dragging on asphalt pretty quickly when the pace of riding and lean angles start to increase.

The wide handlebar keeps the rider in a natural feeling upright position, that was comfortable for a full day of riding. The addition of ride modes and the Tripper system has added some buttons to the controls, but they are well placed and very intuitive to use.

Suspension Trade-Offs: Comfort vs. Performance on the Guerrilla 450

The final section of our ride was one of those where the roads are simply so amazing that they become a benchmark against which future rides are judged. From fast flowing corners, to tight technical switchbacks, all on perfect pristine asphalt and with minimal traffic, our group threw everything we had at the Guerrilla 450.

From the engine to the brakes to the slip and assist clutch that definitely came into play on a few occasions, the bike performed beyond expectations. While I had been a little skeptical of the tires, even when pushed to the edge (literally) they provided flawless grip. The only area that does not live up to the rest of the bike is the suspension.

The 43 mm telescopic front fork and mono-shock rear provide sufficient travel (140 mm front and 150 mm rear) for a street bike, but both were quite soft, resulting in the front end diving under hard braking and a noticeable amount of squatting under hard acceleration.

In fairness to the team at Royal Enfield, suspension and price point are a trade-off and not everyone is going to ride this bike at this pace, so the stock suspension setup will likely satisfy the majority of consumers being targeted with the Guerrilla 450.

Takeaway

With the Guerrilla 450 safely back in the parkade at our hotel, taking a moment to reflect on our day of riding, I was definitely left with the overall impression that this motorcycle is a major step forward for Royal Enfield.

The company’s push into the North American market has been a success and this motorcycle is going to give their dealer networks a new and very effective tool capable of competing with bikes like the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, KTM’s 390 Duke and the host of mid-displacement urban bikes offered by the Japanese manufacturers such as the Yamaha MT-03.

Price and release date:

The Guerrilla 450 will not be available in North America until spring of 2025 and as of press time there is no information available as to pricing in Canada and the US. Announced pricing for European markets starts at just over $5,000 Euros, which provides a rough indication of potential MSRPs, but we will need to wait until a formal announcement before weighing in on the value proposition.

2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla Specs

