Herber City, Utah – There are popular motorcycles and then there are motorcycles with such a devoted following that they become a brand unto themselves. Such is the case with the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Introduced in 2016, this lightweight, do-it-all dual sport machine eschewed the leading-edge technology of the day in favour of the no-nonsense practical approach that Royal Enfield developed while building motorcycles for populations where they serve as a main source of transportation. Along the way it became one of the brand’s most popular models – which is saying something for a company that has been producing motorcycles since 1901 – with a rabid fan base that encompassed adventurers and off-road riders around the globe.

Development and Design

Royal Enfield

Based on the Himalayan’s success, the decision to update and upgrade it was not taken lightly by the team at the company’s UK-based technology centre, as evidenced by the three-year process that ultimately delivered the all-new Himalayan 450.

Staying true to the original Himalayan’s characteristics of simplicity, durability, and ease of use, Royal Enfield foreshadowed the 450 as being “Built for all roads. Built for no roads.” Anxious to find out if this statement was a reality or just a cleverly worded tagline, TractionLife accepted an invitation to attend the North American press launch of the 2024 Himalayan 450 in the mountains and valleys surrounding Heber City, Utah.

Royal Enfield

Arriving at Daniel’s Summit Lodge, a pair of Himalayan 450s welcoming us at the property’s entrance provided the first look at the company’s all-new dual sport machine. 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels combined with 230 mm (9.1 in) ground clearance confirm the bike’s off-road intentions, with a small fly screen front fairing set atop a beak providing a reminder that the Himalayan has adventure DNA at its heart.

Colorways and Aesthetic Appeal

Royal Enfield

Also eye-catching, the Hanle Black colour scheme of the display bike was truly impressive with deep rich black tones and gold trim that accentuated the motorcycle’s natural lines. Three other colourways (Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue) would be unveiled at the technical briefing the following morning, each with top-shelf fit and finish that can hold itself against any OEM.

Dimensions and Ergonomics

Royal Enfield

Manageable dimensions of an 825 mm (32.5 in) seat height and wet weight of 196 kg (432 lb) position the Himalayan 450 as a perfect point of entry for riders looking to develop dual sport skills and gain confidence to handle the terrains that await them when the asphalt ends. This is further enhanced by the designers’ focus on maintaining a narrow silhouette along the seat and fuel tank to accommodate an easy reach to the ground even for riders of smaller stature.

Royal Enfield

At just 5-foot 8-inches, I actually found it comfortable to move the adjustable seat up to its taller 845 mm (33.3 in) setting. For riders in search of lower options, Royal Enfield also offers an 805 mm (31.7 in) seat that is adjustable to 825 mm (32.5 in). Of course, they have also considered taller riders and the company’s GMA (Genuine Motorcycle Accessories) catalogue includes taller seat options as well.

Weight and Balance

Royal Enfield

In addition to focusing on limiting overall weight, the design team also worked to that the Himalayan’s mass was kept as low as possible. The result is evident in the well-balanced motorcycle that greets you the moment you take it off the side stand. One minor complaint is the length of the kick stand, which the Royal Enfield team acknowledged ended up a little short due to a last-minute decision to increase the bike’s overall ground clearance.

Royal Enfield

As a result, it takes a bit of extra effort to get the bike upright. While it is not a major issue, by the end of a long exhausting day of off-roading it became much more noticeable. Fortunately, as with all Royal Enfield motorcycles, a centre stand is also included as standard equipment on the Himalayan 450.

Technology and Features

Royal Enfield

The new Himalayan model also unveils Royal Enfield’s all-new TripperDash system. Highlighted by the unique circular 4.5-inch full-colour TFT display residing behind the windscreen, the TripperDash setup integrates with the rider’s smartphone utilizing the Royal Enfield app to display maps, directions and additional information and entertainment including music, messages and phone calls.

The display also provides traditional information such as speedometer, tachometer, gear indicator and a host of warning lights, as well as the current selected ride mode (Performance and Eco) and ABS setting (Normal and Off-road where rear ABS is disabled).

Performance

Royal Enfield

As the first Royal Enfield model to be built on the new Sherpa 450 platform, the Himalayan 450 offered up the chance to experience the company’s first foray into liquid-cooling and ride-by-wire throttle technology, and the 452 cc single-cylinder powerplant did not disappoint.

Royal Enfield

Pulling out onto the highway, the bike pulls hard with 90 percent of the peak torque available at just 3,500 rpm (maximum torque is claimed at 29.5 ft-lb at 5,500 rpm), easily maintaining freeway speeds in sixth gear with ample power on reserve for passing.

On-Road and Off-Road Impressions

Royal Enfield

While the Himalayan is built with off-road intentions, it also performed surprisingly well on pavement, with immediate and concise response to steering inputs and solid handling under full acceleration, hard braking and full lean angles. The position of the seat, footpegs and handlebar place the rider in a neutral upright position, capable of being comfortably maintained for long stretches of riding.

While the majority of Himalayan 450 motorcycles sold in the coming months may never experience more than the occasional gravel road, riders with more serious off-road aspirations will want to install more suitable tires.

Contrary to the characteristics of most single-cylinder engines, the Himalayan offered minimal vibration even with the rubber inserts removed from the footpegs in anticipation of the off-road portion of our test ride, which was right around the corner.

Royal Enfield

Leaving the asphalt behind and heading out onto the road – and as it would turn out, trails – less travelled, getting up off the seat and onto the footpegs provides the control and visibility required to navigate the obstacles that awaited. In this position the narrow seat and scalloped tank that made it possible to achieve contact with the ground when seated, now accommodate a natural slightly forward stance with ample room to grip the tank with your knees.

By the end of our day riding in Utah I was left in a state of exhilaration, having conquered stretches of off-road terrain that I never would have thought possible.

Where the torque of the Sherpa 450 engine provided acceleration on the highway, off-road it provides a smooth ride by allowing the rider to keep the bike in higher gear running at low rpms but still able to call upon the impressive and immediate throttle response to navigate obstacles.

Suspension and Handling

Royal Enfield

As the hard-packed dirt roads gave way to narrowing trails, the Himalayan’s suspension quickly became the star of the show. The 43 mm inverted front fork and rear mono-shock (both with 200 mm of travel) handled ruts, mud holes, loose rocks, and much more with room to spare, providing a controlled and stable ride.

Where the suspension received top billing for all the right reasons, the CEAT Gripp tires, with a tread pattern more focused on the asphalt elements of dual-sport riding, quickly met their limits as our group started to work our way through increasingly difficult terrain highlighted by steep inclines, massive rain ruts, even larger mud holes, and slick surfaces.

Royal Enfield

By the time we reached our final elevation of 3,000 metres, more than one of the riders in our group, including yours truly, had managed to lay their bike down. While the majority of Himalayan 450 motorcycles sold in the coming months may never experience more than the occasional gravel road, riders with more serious off-road aspirations will want to install more suitable tires.

On a positive note, the fact that bikes looked none the worse for it, is a major testament to the quality and durability of the Himalayan 450’s design and construction.

Takeaway















































2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

A common theme amongst motorcycle manufacturers is the belief that the future of the industry is dependent on the creation of new riders, however, where most companies deliver this within marketing slogans and promotional materials, Royal Enfield has once again translated this mantra into an actual motorcycle.

As a rider with limited off-road rising experience, I approached this press event with a definite sense of trepidation. However, by the end of our day riding in Utah I was left in a state of exhilaration, having conquered stretches of off-road terrain that I never would have thought possible. Yes, being led by experienced guides helped make this possible, but the bigger factor was the Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield

The bike’s manageable dimensions, well-balanced distribution of weight, and the smooth power delivery from the all-new Sherpa 450 powerplant combine with a thoughtfully designed chassis to build on and enhance the original Himalayan’s legacy of inspiring confidence and creating new off-road riders.

At the same time, the 66 percent increase in horsepower (40 hp from the Sherpa 450 vs. 24 from the 411 cc motor in the original Himalayan), expanded powerband, updated suspension and other enhancements such as the introduction of ride-by-wire throttle, ensure that the Himalayan 450 is also ready to meet the needs of more experienced riders.

Royal Enfield

With pre-orders now available in North America, the Himalayan 450 is already making a splash in the North American motorcycle industry with Royal Enfield reporting that multiple colourways are already sold out. With an affordable starting MSRP of $5,449 in the US and $7,699 in Canada, and a full line of accessories already available within the company’s GMA catalogue, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is poised to open a new door for aspiring dual sport and adventure riders.

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs