Review: Sailun TerraMax RT (Rugged Terrain) Truck & SUV Tire

Bridging the gap between the aesthetically aggressive yet noisier mud terrain tire (MT) and the quality-focused yet wimpier-looking all-terrains (AT), rugged terrain tires (RT) are gaining popularity with truck and SUV off-roaders alike. According to Sailun, RTs are the fastest-growing tire segment in North America, and with all-season capabilities in the mix, it’s easy to see why. But they’re not cheap, hovering around the $500 (USD) per tire range in the size we tested (37×12.5R17) for the more well-known brands. Quick TerraMax RT Specs: Sizes 36 sizes (17 to 22 inch rim) Flotation size options 33, 35 and 37 inches Certified 3PMS Warranty 45,000-mile/60-month (limited tread life protection) Mileage rating P-METRIC= 600 A B

As Jared Lynch, Sailun’s Director of Sales – North America, tells us, “The Sailun Terramax RT offers consumers the full list of features and benefits that they desire in an RT tire but at a retail price that saves them approximately 35% versus the more well-known brands.”

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

In response to this demand, Sailun introduces one of the first, more premium value-segment offerings to hit the market with the TerraMax RT — at a lower price but without compromising the key benefits and features compared to the pricer options. Considering RTs are still relatively new, the company waited until now to introduce them, giving the market time to respond to what rugged tire shoppers seek.

But how do they perform? We put the new TerraMax RT to the test in Red Rock Canyon just outside of Las Vegas, including over an hour of challenging off-road trails (including the famous and highly rugged Rocky Gap Road), a long stretch of gravel and shale, and a course, highway driving to see if they’re as quiet as Sailun claims.

Our convoy of Jeeps fitted with the Sailun TerraMax RTs. Photo: Amee Reehal

Here, we look at the tire’s included features, design elements, and quietness on the open road.

The TerraMax RT’s included features

A year-round, studdable off-road tire

A significant benefit here, particularly for those living in colder climates, is not having to swap out these tires during the winter months. These are not only 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake Certified (3PMS) for severe snow performance, but light truck (LT) sizes are also pinned for studs for extra traction and control. So driving on these all year, every day, is possible.

Rock injectors with 2-3mm hubs

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

We noticed the lack of small rocks nestled in the TerraMax’s deep treads — even after all the boulder traversing and heavy gravel road driving we experienced. Thanks to the 2-3mm tire hubs, squared tire profile, and staggered scalloped shoulder lugs for this, expelling the small stuff efficiently and retaining traction.

This feature isn’t exclusive to the TerraMax RT, however. Rugged terrain tire treads are often designed with self-cleaning features. The spaces between tread blocks allow mud, dirt, and debris to be ejected from the tire as it rotates. This prevents clogging, maintains traction, and ensures consistent performance off-road.

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

Deep Tread Depth

Typical of proper off-road tires, the TerraMax RTs have deep treads. Ratings here include:

16/32s for Standard Load (SL)

18/32s for Light Truck (LT)

This indicates that the Sailun rugged terrain tire’s remaining tread depth falls within this above range and how much usable tread will be left on the tire.

The company’s engineers developed a proprietary anti-tear rubber compound integrated into the tread extending onto the sidewall that both looks appealing while offering real-world function with extra traction and protection when needed.

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

Design features: Aggressive shoulder blocks and squared profile

The capable TerraMax RTs look the part with a bold design courtesy of a squared profile and jagged shoulder lugs. The aggressive shoulder blocks and raised cerated font add to the burly aesthetics. Plus, these tires are fully rotatable.

Aside from looks, this all adds to durability as well. These Sailun rugged terrain tires took a proper beating during our day of driving and mountain traversing.

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

But these tires handled it all like a champ, reinforced with thicker rubber compounds to withstand the demands of off-road use, including impacts, sharp objects, and rough terrain.

From our view, the TerraMax RT’s durability ensures the tire can handle the rigors of challenging environments.

How quiet are the TerraMax RT tires on the highway and city driving?

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

Sailun gives its TerraMax RT a 7/10 rating in the Quiet category, and we’d have to agree based on our experience. Departing the Las Vegas strip on the busy streets and hitting the freeway at higher speeds before arriving at Red Rock Canyon, we found the noise level surprisingly low. We could converse normally inside our 2-door Jeep with the open back and imagine an even quieter ride in a wholly enclosed SUV, like the other hardtop Jeep 4-door on our trip.

RT tires generally provide a smoother and quieter ride on paved roads than MT tires due to their design, and the TerraMax RT is no exception. They’re also quieter on paved roads than MT tires’ aggressive, knobby tread patterns.

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

We can’t confirm, but if a more muted off-road tire is significant on your wishlist, we’ll guess an AT would do a better job. But overall, we had no issues with any high noise levels whatsoever, even after an hour of driving on large, loose gravel roadways.

Takeaway

The choice between RT, MT, and AT tires depends on your specific needs and driving conditions, so selecting the type that best suits your requirements is essential. But that said, there’s a reason rugged terrain tires are gaining popularity with light truck and SUV off-roaders.

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

Knobby mud terrains look aggressive but are often too loud for daily driving, making a simple task like a phone chat almost impossible. All-terrains offer excellent overall value, but they lack the panache and styling of their counterparts, especially on lifted trucks; the ATs generally don’t look the part (in our opinion).

The Sailun TerraMax RT seems to check most if not all of the boxes — from aggressive looks to well-engineered off-road capabilities, all while offering a quiet ride on the road — but above all, they fall into the value segment so that you won’t break the bank. And the larger the tire size, the greater the savings, so if you’re in the market for a cheaper-priced RT in a bigger diameter, these might fit the bill.

Sailun TerraMax RT. Photo: Amee Reehal

We not only put the TerraMax RTs through the paces in demanding conditions, but we were also the second group of tire testers to do so on Day 2, and these things held their own with little to no issue. Plus, with the 3PMS designation, you can ride them all year round.

You can check the TerraMax RT tire size availability here.

Sailun TerraMax RT Photos: