We recently tested the new Prelude at Honda’s closed-circuit track in Tochigi, Japan. But the buzz isn’t just about the hybrid powertrain or front-drive setup — it’s about how good it feels from the inside out. Honda’s sixth-generation coupe brings the nameplate into a new era, wrapping its driver-focused DNA in a cockpit that’s clean, technical, and surprisingly upscale. For anyone who remembers the old Prelude’s analog simplicity, this one feels like a time warp: familiar enough to stir memories, but futuristic enough to make you forget it’s been gone for 25 years.

Driver-Focused Design

Inside, it’s clear the Prelude’s cabin was designed with the driver in mind. The low dashboard and slim A-pillars provide excellent forward visibility, while the flat-bottom steering wheel and integrated headrest sport seats hint at the car’s performance focus. Honda says the seats are asymmetrically bolstered—offering firmer support for the driver and a slightly softer contour for the passenger—a thoughtful touch that underscores the balance between comfort and control.

Premium Touches with Purpose

Throughout the cabin, the attention to detail is pretty clear. Blue contrast stitching runs across the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel, echoing the car’s exterior accents. The houndstooth seat inserts add a subtle retro touch, while soft-touch leather and a new synthetic material with a smooth, cloud-like texture cover the console and lower dash.

Prelude badging appears in select spots (embossed or embroidered) to reinforce the model’s identity without overstatement. Buyers can choose between two interior themes: Blue and White for a brighter, more contemporary look, or Black with blue accents for a sportier, technical feel.

Smart Tech, Subtle Integration

Technology takes a supporting role rather than dominating the cabin. A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch central touchscreen form the core of the interface, both running Honda’s latest system with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a complimentary three-year data plan.

The layout is clean and responsive, giving the Prelude a more refined, upscale feel than expected from a front-drive sport coupe. Audio comes from a Bose eight-speaker system engineered specifically for this interior, offering clear, balanced sound with a rear-mounted subwoofer that enhances depth without overpowering the mix.

Everyday Practicality Meets Grand Touring Comfort

In keeping with its grand-touring intent, the Prelude offers genuine usability for a compact sport coupe. The 2+2 layout provides 32 inches of rear legroom (tight but serviceable for short trips). At the same time, the liftback design allows easy access to a cargo area capable of handling weekend luggage or a couple of golf bags. A 60/40 split-folding rear seat adds flexibility, reflecting Honda’s effort to balance everyday practicality with driving enjoyment.

Interior Dimensions: 2026 Honda Prelude

Measurement Front Rear Headroom (in.) 37.2 33.1 Legroom (in.) 42.3 32.0 Shoulder Room (in.) 57.1 53.2 Hip Room (in.) 54.2 48.7 Passenger Volume (cu. ft.) 84.6 — Cargo Volume (cu. ft.) 15.1 —

Classic Spirit, Modern Soul

If the original Prelude was about showing what Honda could do with balance and precision, the 2026 model proves it still can — just in a more refined, hybrid-powered way. The old-school vibe is still there; it’s just wearing sharper lines and smarter tech. And from the driver’s seat, that blend of nostalgia and next-gen design might be exactly what makes the new Prelude so compelling.

