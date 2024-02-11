Savic Motorcycles New C-Series EV Two-Wheeler

Known for their high-performance electric motorcycles (and winning some design awards along the way), Australia-based Savic Motorcycles unleashed the new C-Series. With fewer moving parts and less servicing, the company believes the merits of an all-electric two-wheeler outweigh the old gas-guzzlers. We’re not abandoning old-school bikes just yet, but this C-Series excites us about a decarbonized future.

With a 40KW motor delivering 54 horsepower and 140NM of torque, the entry-level Delta model accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds; the more powerful Alpha model gains a 60kW motor, 80 horsepower and shaves a full second off the 0-100km/h sprint. Its 13.4 kWh battery supports a range of over 93 miles or 150 km, requiring only 3.8 hours for a full charge via Level 1 or 2 charging, although it’s not compatible with DC fast charging. Equipped with new tech like a 7″ capacitive touchscreen, multiple ride modes, ABS, and traction control, it blends performance with safety. It promises a comfortable ride for both primary and pillion seating.

Putting down over 200Nm of torque instantly from a standstill in the Alpha trim, the C-Series takes advantage of regenerative braking, capturing kinetic energy to extend battery range and minimize brake wear. Full connectivity via built-in cellular allows for over-the-air updates and access to real-time services, enhancing safety and the overall riding experience. The clean-looking electric motorcycle focuses on simplicity with no need for gears or clutch, a reverse mode for easy maneuvering, and multiple ride modes, including customizable options.

Customers can preorder the bike now, with deliveries beginning in February 2024. Converted to US dollars, the C-Series Delta starts at around $13,000, and the Alpha is significantly more at around $17,600.