MotorcyclesElectric Motorcycles

Savic Motorcycles New C-Series EV Two-Wheeler

A monster 16.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and over 125 miles of range on a single charge.

By News Editor
1 min.
| Updated:
Rider sitting on the Savic C Series EV Bike

Known for their high-performance electric motorcycles (and winning some design awards along the way), Australia-based Savic Motorcycles unleashed the new C-Series. With fewer moving parts and less servicing, the company believes the merits of an all-electric two-wheeler outweigh the old gas-guzzlers. We’re not abandoning old-school bikes just yet, but this C-Series excites us about a decarbonized future.

Savic Motorcycles C-Series in white

With a 40KW motor delivering 54 horsepower and 140NM of torque, the entry-level Delta model accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds; the more powerful Alpha model gains a 60kW motor, 80 horsepower and shaves a full second off the 0-100km/h sprint. Its 13.4 kWh battery supports a range of over 93 miles or 150 km, requiring only 3.8 hours for a full charge via Level 1 or 2 charging, although it’s not compatible with DC fast charging. Equipped with new tech like a 7″ capacitive touchscreen, multiple ride modes, ABS, and traction control, it blends performance with safety. It promises a comfortable ride for both primary and pillion seating.

Putting down over 200Nm of torque instantly from a standstill in the Alpha trim, the C-Series takes advantage of regenerative braking, capturing kinetic energy to extend battery range and minimize brake wear. Full connectivity via built-in cellular allows for over-the-air updates and access to real-time services, enhancing safety and the overall riding experience. The clean-looking electric motorcycle focuses on simplicity with no need for gears or clutch, a reverse mode for easy maneuvering, and multiple ride modes, including customizable options.

Customers can preorder the bike now, with deliveries beginning in February 2024. Converted to US dollars, the C-Series Delta starts at around $13,000, and the Alpha is significantly more at around $17,600.

Get the Goods - Join the List

New vehicles, special projects, gear collaborations, and more.

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive email correspondence from us.
Author:
News Editor
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
Up Next
See More

Join our Newsletter:

© 2024 Traction Media