The Silver Cross X Lamborghini Stroller is a Supercar for Your Baby

If you thought luxury was reserved for the automotive world, think again. And if you thought today’s baby strollers, with their lightweight design and arguably unnecessary features, were getting out of hand, think again.

Silver Cross, the renowned British baby brand, has partnered with Lamborghini to release a glossy, high-performance Lamborghini-themed baby stroller (yes, you read that right). This collaboration merges the legacy of Silver Cross in creating premium baby products with the sleek and bold styling of one of the world’s most iconic car brands—the perfect parent flex.











This Lamborghini Edition stroller, officially named the Reef Al Arancio, features distinctive design cues inspired by the supercar world, including bold black and lime green accents. It also maintains the comfort and practicality that Silver Cross is known for. The stroller features an ultra-lightweight design with premium materials, as you’d expect.

Fast looks aside, the Reef Al Arancio offers high functionality with a compact fold for easy storage, multi-terrain wheels, and one-hand adjustments. It is perfect for parents on the go and those looking to flex something that no other parent will have. The sleek lines, luxurious finishes, and automotive-inspired details elevate this stroller into a class of its own.

Silver Cross

It’s an ideal blend of style and performance, much like the Lamborghini cars that inspired it, particularly the new Revuelto, in our view. The stroller is perfect for families who appreciate high-end design and aren’t afraid to stand out from the crowd.

But with only 500 being produced, you can bet this Lambo baby stroller won’t come cheap when deliveries begin sometime in 2025. Similar Silver Cross strollers start at around $1,000 but don’t expect that price point here. Here’s more info on the Reef Al Arancio.