Lamborghini X Technics SL-1200M7B: A Collab Done Right

For decades, the famous 1200s have been the go-to turntable for DJs spinning vinyl. And for those DJs still keeping the old-school records going, it’s good to know Technic hasn’t veered away from the analog vibes. This one is perfect for the man cave, whether you’ve got two turntables and a microphone or just a single unit next to a bottle of scotch and a milk crate with classic EPs.

The company just debuted the new SL-1200M7B turntable, partnering with Lamborghini on a special edition version based on the SL-1200MK7/SL-1210MK7 DJ models from the SL-1200 turntable series. The design is inspired by The Raging Bull’s iconic Y-shape pattern. But what really separates this SL-1200 from the typically black or silver standard turntable is the supercar-inspired colors, including orange, green, and yellow.

New Technics 1200 for Modern DJs

The coreless direct drive motor offers stable rotation without cogging and delivers powerful torque, which is essential for maintaining consistent playback quality. The highly sensitive and robust tonearm is engineered to accurately read signals from the record groove, ensuring high-fidelity sound reproduction.

The turntable features a two-layer platter structure with enhanced vibration damping, combined with a high-rigidity cabinet and high-damping insulator to eliminate vibrations, even in demanding conditions. Additional functionalities include starting torque and brake speed adjustment, pitch control for precise pitch adjustments, and a reverse play function that offers greater flexibility for DJ performances. The stylus illuminator, equipped with a high-brightness, long-life LED, ensures visibility in low-light environments.

Lamborghini Features Set This Turntable Apart

If you’re lucky enough to get one, expect some bonus stuff, including a record featuring what Lambo fans really want to hear: powerful engine and driving sounds of six different Lamborghini V12-engine super sports cars:

400GT 2+2

Miura SV

25th Anniversary Countach

Diablo 6.0 SE

Murciélago LP 640

Revuelto (the latest model)

The record cover boasts Lamborghini’s latest model, the Revuelto, and the whole package includes slipmates, and a pair of stickers for good measure.

The Automobili Lamborghini and Technics Direct Drive Turntable System SL-1200M7B is a limited time offer, from May 9, 2024 to the end of June 2024. Learn more Technics here.