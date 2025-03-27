Pickleball, But Make It Lambo: The BL002 Paddle Drops in April

Lamborghini is back, helping design and make pickleball paddles, this time in the form of the BL002. The new paddle will be limited to 5,000 units and come in two Lambo-inspired colours: black and green. And, hey, these will fit perfectly inside your Silver Cross X Lamborghini Stroller.

Collaborating again with renowned racquet brand Babolat after their first BL001 model released in 2024, Lamborghini is making this one more widely available and integrating more of its own technology into the BL002. The Italian sports car brand produced the BL001 at its Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters near Bologna, whereas the BL002 is “100% designed” and manufactured at the Babolat Padel Studio near Barcelona with the help of Lamborghini engineers.











Weighing in at 360 grams, the paddle features a rigid frame made from “3K carbon” and Koridion foam, which Lamborghini uses in its vehicles. While not exclusive to pickleball, per se, the paddle is clearly designed with that in mind.

Babolat is also saying the BL002 isn’t just about style but also performance in keeping with the legacy of Lamborghini sports cars. The Koridion foam, for instance, increases the power and stability of every shot to help give players an edge. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber frame extends into the handle to maintain overall stability. It even has a “distinct sound” to set it apart from all others on the court.

Still, given their limited number, it’s just as likely buyers will hold on to them as collector’s items and never risk wear and tear. Lambo only made 50 of the BL001, each of which cost $5,400 USD to start. The new BL002 will hit the market April 28 at a cost of £500 ($925 CAD; $645 USD) on Babolat’s website and select Babolat retailers. A BL003 model is also reportedly coming in 2025, though neither brand has revealed any details about it thus far.