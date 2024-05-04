Some of the Coolest Rides We Discovered in April

Last month, we saw more new EVs and more new SUVs. Let’s take a break from the glossy debuts with some new rides none of us will likely ever end up buying. We can imagine, right? Here’s a nice mix including a pair of motorcycles and some old-school rides.

TWR Jaguar XJS Supercat

Photo: TWR

Jaguar’s illustrious 88-year history is marked by a series of striking designs, and TWR has significantly contributed to this legacy. Established by Tom Walkinshaw in 1976, TWR developed a close relationship with Jaguar in 1982 when it entered an XJS into the European Touring Car Championship, achieving multiple victories.

Today, Tom’s son, Fergus, modernizes TWR’s heritage through the Jaguar XJS Supercat. This updated version of the classic Grand Tourer features a carbon fiber body and maintains the original XJS silhouette but is enhanced with the aesthetic of late-’70s race cars. It boasts a supercharged V12 engine delivering 600 horsepower, paired with a manual transmission. TWR plans to produce 88 units of the Supercat, catering to enthusiasts in the US, UK, and globally. Learn more at TWR.

Arsham Porsche 911 Turbo 930A Edition #2

Photo: Arsham Studios

The Arsham Porsche 911 Turbo (930A) – Edition #2 is a collaboration between artist Daniel Arsham and Porsche, reimagining the classic 911 as a concept race car. This limited edition series consists of nine cars, each featuring a hand-painted exterior by David “Death Spray” Gwyther, integrating influences from brands like DIOR and RIMOWA. The car’s 3.3L turbocharged engine has been meticulously rebuilt, while the interior showcases stonewashed canvas and custom details like a milled shift knob and hand-painted gauges.

Unique wheels designed in partnership with Matt Crooke of Fifteen52 mimic the design of Porsche 917/RSR rims, completing the car’s distinctive look. This project not only reflects Arsham’s artistic journey and affinity for Porsche but also serves as a functional piece of art, offering an immersive experience that includes a personal tutorial and studio visit with Arsham for the buyer. Learn more at Joopiter.

Dust Model 1 Electric Dirt Bike

Photo: Dust Moto

Dust, an American startup, is shaking up the electric dirt bike scene with its latest creation, the Model_1. This sleek, lightweight contender tips the scales at just over 200 pounds and packs a punch with a 3.5kWh battery and a robust 35-horsepower motor that cranks out 368 lb-ft of torque. Designed at 90% the size of traditional dirt bikes, the Model_1 features a 21-inch front wheel and a choice of 18 or 19-inch rear wheels, enhanced with a monoshock rear suspension, USD forks, and hydraulic brakes. Early birds can cash in on perks and discounts through the First100 program, with the bike set to hit the mainstream market in late 2024. Learn more at Dust Moto.

2010 Ferrari 458 Italia ‘Army’ Coupe

Photo: RM Sotheby’s

Lapo Elkann, heir to the Fiat empire and a figure known for his bold style, commissioned a truly unique vehicle through Ferrari’s Tailor Made program—a one-off 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia ‘Army.’ This distinctive creation features a striking camouflage livery that not only covers the car’s body but extends to the brake calipers, wheels, badges, grilles, and even the engine, echoing Elkann’s flamboyant personal style.

Inside, the camo theme is seamlessly carried through the dash, door cards, and seats, ensuring that every detail reflects the custom aesthetic. The car boasts a powerful 4.5L V8 engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, offering top-tier performance wrapped in a bespoke design. Originally sold at a charity auction in 2016, and changing hands again in 2017, this eye-catching Ferrari 458 Italia ‘Army’ is set for auction at RM Sotheby’s Monaco event in May, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Save the Children. Put in your bid at RM Sotheby’s.

Inverted FJ40 Toyota Land Cruiser EV Conversions

Photo: Inverted

Hailing from the UK, Inverted now offers electrified conversions for the classic FJ40 Land Cruiser, following its electrified Range Rovers. The comprehensive restoration includes stripping each FJ40, FJ43, and FJ45 to the chassis and customizing per client specs. Vehicles feature Old Man Emu suspension, disc brakes, options for two or four-wheel drive with an electronic differential, and a standard 53kWh battery powering a 215 horsepower motor with 150 miles of range. Upgrades to a 320 horsepower Tesla drivetrain are available. Interiors are tailored with luxury leather, modern amenities like air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, and premium sound. Inverted is accepting commissions for these bespoke conversions. Learn more at Inverted.

Real Motors Ares Electric Motorcycle

Photo: Real Motors

Real Motors is currently developing the Ares electric motorcycle, planning for production in late 2025. The Ares features Level 2 charging capabilities, allowing for a 10%-80% charge in just 30 minutes and providing an estimated range of 100 miles. Although no specific performance specs have been disclosed, Real Motors targets performance that rivals traditional bikes in the 700cc-900cc class. The bike presents a distinct cafe racer style with a 60.5-inch wheelbase and 33.5-inch seat height, weighing in at 419 pounds. It boasts a skateboard seat, dropped handlebars, and rearset foot controls, emphasizing a tight, nimble aesthetic. The design merges sci-fi aesthetics and anime influences, minimizing visible technology and featuring exposed mechanicals towards the rear, encapsulating Real Motors’ vision for the Ares concept. Learn more at Real Motors.