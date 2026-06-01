We’ve already seen the SoCal tuner turn SUVs and trucks into suburban-friendly, apocalypse-ready tactical beasts with the recent Tank, the three-row Vengeance, and the $225,000 Hercules 6×6 pickup. Now the new Rezvani Fortress brings that same armoured-supertruck formula to the Ford F-150 Raptor. Under the angular composite bodywork sits either a standard 450-hp 3.5L twin-turbo V6 or an optional 850-hp 5.2L supercharged V8, backed by a 10-speed automatic, full-time intelligent 4WD, selectable terrain modes, FOX Live Valve shocks, up to 15 inches of ground clearance, and available 40-inch tires. From there, things get properly Rezvani: the optional tactical package adds military-grade ballistic armour, bullet-resistant glass, blast-resistant underbody protection, run-flat military tires, Kevlar protection for key components, thermal night vision, magnetic deadbolts, electrified door handles, a smoke screen system (of course), EMP protection, siren/PA system, and even a security survival kit. Limited to 100 units and starting at $285,000 USD, the Fortress is less a modified Raptor than a rolling panic room with Baja mode.

Rezvani

Rezvani