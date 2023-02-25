Stüssy & Levi’s Partner Up & Channel Their California Roots

Stüssy and Levi’s have collaborated to launch a new collection that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the streetwear brand. The collection is a combination of classic Levi’s denim and Stüssy’s signature graphics and designs, creating a unique blend of vintage and contemporary styles.

The iconic collabo collection includes a range of denim jackets, jeans, hoodies, and t-shirts. Each piece features a combination of the iconic Levi’s red tab and Stüssy’s logo. The collection is inspired by the 90s streetwear culture and features a mix of bold colours and graphics.

Those of us who grew up on the 60s, 70s, 80,s and 90s are familiar with Stüssy and Levi’s, and this collections is a significant milestone for both brands, as it marks the first time Levi’s has collaborated with a streetwear brand. It is also a testament to the enduring popularity of Stüssy, which has been a significant influence on streetwear fashion since its founding in 1980.

The collection launch was accompanied by a series of events and pop-up shops across major cities worldwide, allowing fans to get their hands on the limited-edition collection. The collaboration between Stüssy and Levi’s is expected to generate significant buzz and excitement among fashion enthusiasts and collectors.

Overall, the Stüssy and Levi’s collection launch is an exciting development for both brands and their fans. It showcases the power of collaboration and the enduring influence of streetwear fashion on mainstream culture.