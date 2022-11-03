Tag Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited-Edition Chronographs

Yes, you read this right — a Tag Heuer and Nintendo collaboration on a pair of racing-inspired mechanical watches in limited-edition (at time of writing now, completely sold out). The overall design is classic Tag with high-performance parts, but it’s the small and very cool Mario Kart touches throughout that make these watches whimsical without crossing the line into cheesy territory.

Watch 1: $4,300, 3,000 produced. The first of the two chronographs sports a 44mm diameter, and build on TAG’s modified ETA 7750 Caliber 16 movement. Paying homage to the famous racing game, the watch finds a Mario racetrack-inspired black and anthracite checkered pattern, textured sub-counters sporting Mario himself seating in his car at the 9 o’clock permanent seconds indicator, and the conventional date in the date window replaced with more critical things like rotating bananas, stars, turtle shells and other popular items from the game. A black leather strap, steel folding clasp buckle, and 42 hours power reserve round out this automatic F1 chronograph. Priced at $4,300 and only 3,000 produced.

Watch 2: $25,600, 250 produced. Second in line is a Chronograph Tourbillon with a 45mm diameter — and this one will set you back a bit more at $25,600 with only 250 made available. This ultra luxury, haute horlogerie piece sports a ceramic bezel with the Mario Kart logo in white Super-LumiNova, improved mechanic accuracy (and added cool factor) courtesy of the redesigned tourbillon cage with Mario in his kart, alongside Bullet Bill and the blue swirling turtle shell (Spiny Shell, to be exact) moving in tandem. The black calf leather strap with a turtle shell pattern (we’re not sure that was intentional!) looks sharp with the red contrasting stitching.

Again, both of these limited Mario Kart watches are sold out. But to learn more, head over to Tag Heuer’s Mario Kart page here.