Casio x Toyota Gazoo Racing Forged Carbon Edifice Watch

Casio’s Toyota Gazoo Racing partnership is starting somewhere more interesting than another safe logo slap. The new Edifice EFK-200XPB-1A takes Casio’s growing mechanical-watch push and wraps it in a forged carbon fibre case and dial, giving the 38mm automatic a properly motorsport-adjacent feel without going full pit-lane cosplay — like the cleaner Casio x Toyota Gazoo Racing limited-edition G-Shock treatment we saw earlier. The blacked-out finish, rose-gold-tone hands and markers, subtle Toyota Gazoo Racing branding, sapphire crystal, exhibition caseback, 100m water resistance, and 42-hour automatic movement make it feel more considered than the usual racing collab, especially from a brand still better known for quartz toughness than mechanical watchmaking. North American pricing and availability have not been confirmed, but early reports suggest the Toyota Racing Edifice could land somewhere around the $300 to $400 range if it reaches broader markets later in 2026, putting forged carbon and a real automatic movement within reach of enthusiasts who want something with a bit more paddock energy than another stainless-steel daily.

Casio