Old Soul, New Speed: The NSX Tensei Restomod

Few teams know Honda performance like JAS Motorsport, a long-time racing collaborator (dating back to 1998) and creator of the NSX GT3. So if any group is qualified to reimagine the original NSX, the one many of us still prefer visually, it’s them. Sorry, new-gen NSX.

Now they’re turning their expertise back to where it all started: the first-gen NSX. Their new restomod, called Tensei (“rebirth”), reimagines the ’90s icon with full carbon-fiber bodywork penned by Pininfarina, wider proportions, modern aero, and obsessive attention to weight reduction. The shape still reads unmistakably NSX, but sharper, tauter, and clearly influenced by years of GT racing.

Related – Honda’s Top 10 Sports Cars That Set the Standard

JAS Motorsport

Under the skin, JAS is keeping most technical details locked down (no power figures yet). Still, they’ve confirmed the Tensei will use a “competition-derived, cutting-edge” powertrain, a fully reworked chassis, and motorsport-grade suspension and braking.

Every car will be built from an original NA1 or NA2 chassis, restored and re-engineered in Italy, with production rumored to be extremely limited and aimed at serious collectors. Call it a restomod if you want, but JAS basically built the NSX we’ve been waiting for. Kinda makes you wish Acura rolled these off the line.

JAS Motorsport