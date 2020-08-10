Adventure Vehicles Camper & Trailer

Alabama-based Storyteller Overland operates by their mantra that adventure should belong to everybody. Exploring The Great Outdoors in the ultimate Sprinter van 4×4 is perhaps the best way to do it, especially during this Pandemic lockdown – and this one’s for sale at $189,743. 

Based on a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the Beast MODE 4×4 marries rugged looks and off-road capabilities with a spacious, upscale and well-designed interior. The company is offering 3 models in the MODE van range, including the entry-level MODE 4×4 ($149,748) and mid-range Stealth MODE 4×4 ($154,454). But it’s this badass range-topper that caught our attention. 

Beast MODE 4x4 Sprinter Van for sale
Beast MODE 4×4 Sprinter van. Photo: Storyteller Overland

Powered by a 3.0L V6 turbo diesel matted to a 7-speed transmission, the Beast sits on Mercedes-Benz’s proven 4×4 all-wheel drive system to handle all types of terrain. Paired to an electronic traction system, low range gear, and 24.5L diesel tank, this camper van can tow a respectable 5,000 lbs, so hauling those toys to the cabin won’t be an issue.

Mercedes Sprinter van interior to the next level

The key to the best camper van is an efficient and flexible interior that doesn’t waste space (while minimizing any headaches!). This adventurer does just that implementing a floorpan that makes sense with a 15”x7.5” sink, a flex space with portable toilet, a 72”x34” lounge area with seat to bed setup, and over 100 feet of rear storage for multiple bikes or luggage. And of course, a pair of comfy 180-degree rotational captain chairs up front. 

Beast MODE 4x4 Sprinter Van for sale interior
Beast MODE 4×4 interior. Photo: Storyteller Overland

Other niceties inside include dimmable LED ceiling lights, LED under cabinet and cargo area lights; a full interior storage solution package; 6 USB ports, 6 110V outlets, and 3 12V power ports to keep those pertinent devices running; a swing arm dinette table; BTU air conditioner for those hots days, and magnetic privacy shades, to name a few. 

True off-road camper with looks to match

On the outside, the Beast MODE 4×4 with its simple and retro-inspired custom graphics package is just that — a beast, adorned with beefy black panels and utility features that set this adventure van apart from others we’ve seen. Though this rugged Lexani EXTV Kalahari Sprinter van is a close contender.

The look includes a rugged roof rack up top, a tubular side mounted ladder, and chunky brush guard up front — all rolling on burly Black Rhino Havasu rims wrapped 275/70/17 rubber sitting inside the blacked-out wheel flares. 

Beast MODE 4x4 Sprinter Van for sale rear
Beast MODE 4×4 Sprinter van. Photo: Storyteller Overland

Expect a long list of exterior features here; a few others that stand out include a full-size spare at the rear, a no rub fender kit, running boards, and rear step.

To get the full #VanLife experience, there’s also a power awning with dimmable LED lights, a 21 gal fresh water holding tank outside, 4 110V outlets, a power extender system, and some city water & fresh water connections. 

The future of adventure vans

This current Pandemic is encouraging more and more people to spend time outside — from day hikes and weekend camping to hitting the road in an RV, trailer, or camper van for extended trips.

End of the day, the lockdown is forcing us to abandon those hours aimlessly strolling shopping malls and being inside in lieu of actually getting outside and enjoying life during an otherwise not-so-rosy period in our lives.

Unfortunately, the North American market doesn’t receive the popular, dealer-ready camper vans our European friends do, like VW’s Limited Edition California 30 Years Camper or this stunning 4×4 Concept Camper Van by Peugeot. Though, Mercedes-Benz has given us hope with the all-new Weekender popup-camper.

Storyteller Overland is doing their part with the MODE 4X4 Series, building premium adventure vans that are safe, simple, and fun. We’d have to say they pulled it off with this Beast Sprinter van conversion. Check it out here to learn more.

Amee Reehalhttp://www.ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
