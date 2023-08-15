The Ural Gear Up Expedition is Up For Anything (So Bring a Friend)

If you’re heading off-the-grid, might as well take a friend, right? The new Ural Expedition motorcycle is all about adventure, designed to take on the rough terrain on two wheels. It builds on Ural’s current Gear Up model but with several extras including an upgraded suspension, improved luggage space, more durable bike and sidecar protection, matching windshields, a full-size spare wheel, Ural toolkit, a folding shovel, and a lot more.

A bit more refined than this funkier Gear Up GEO from 2021, the new Gear Up Expedition is available in a few exterior colourway combos including Colza Field (green on yellow), Polar Dawn (orange on blue), and the Ember Flame (silver on red) paying homage to the Gear Up’s Siberian roots. This dual-sport adventurer provides on-demand 2WD performance paired to the OHV air cooled 2 cylinder 4 stroke “boxer” (flat twin) engine. All good for 41-horsepower, 42 lb.-ft. of torque to ensure this off-road motorcycle is prepared to tackle the rough stuff.

While the bike’s suspension and footwork gain an upgrade, the Ural’s sidecar is no exception sporting a single sided swing-arm with Nitron shock absorber, and a two-piston fixed Brembo caliper with 245mm floating NG rotor. The machine rides on 2.15X19 steel spoke aluminum wheels wrapped in off-road capable Heindenau K37 tires, and just for kicks, the slanted line along the sidecar and the fuel tank tilts at the Earth’s axis, leaning at 23.5 degrees.

The Ural Expedition starts at $31,440 US and $42,100 CAD. Learn more at Ural.