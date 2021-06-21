Ural’s 2021 limited series is this funky Gear Up GEO

Those in the know about the Ural GEO will be aware of its many capabilities and what makes it one of the best and most unique motorcycles on the market. What you may not know is that in 2021 Ural is bringing one of its signature Limited Edition models to the range, namely the 2021 Ural Gear Up GEO. Ural fans will have to act quickly to get this adventure motorcycle into their garage because only 20 units are going to be manufactured. The first thing that will grab your attention is the superb hand-painted in-your-face “geometrical camo” paint job. Ironically this ‘camo’ is one of the things that makes this motorcycle stand out so much. This Limited Edition builds on the existing platform with its well-placed boxer engine delivering a low centre of gravity, on-demand 2WD drivetrain, Brembo brakes, second-gen EFI system and upgraded Nitron suspension for the most dynamic and enjoyable off-roading experience. Those Heidenau tires will make short work of anything. You’d be forgiven for thinking this limited edition was built for 007 (like this blacked-out Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition). It adds a navigation system of your choice, dual outlet USB power charger, luggage rack, and an optional high-pipe GPR for those who want this bike mostly or exclusively for off-road application. The Limited Edition is nearly sold out and is only now available at a small handful of locations for an MSRP of $26,999.