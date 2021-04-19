Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept kicks off new bZ model range of electrified vehicles

Channelling Lexus looks with Toyota reliability and Subaru AWD.

News Editor
UPDATED:
Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept

Toyota has just announced a new global lineup of battery-electric vehicles to be marketed under the upcoming Toyota bZ (Beyond Zero) nameplate. The first model out the gate is the bZ4X — a Lexus RX-esque looking concept SUV sporting a long wheelbase and short overhangs. 

The production bZ4X will roll out across Japan and China before hitting North American dealerships sometime mid-2022, according to Toyota. 

Built on new e-TNGA BEV- dedicated platform, the new compact SUV is produced in collaboration with Subaru, so the bZ4X gains Subie’s proven AWD. The interior gets an open-air design which includes a low-sitting instrument panel and improved visibility courtesy of the location of the meters above the steering wheel. 

  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 1
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 2
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 3
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 4
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 5
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 6
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 7
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 8
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 9
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 10
  • Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept 11

Overall, this newcomer looks sharp with its Lexus-inspired styling, based on this inaugural debut. The front end design is unlike anything else we’ve seen from the automaker, sporting a long, horizontal layout with slim headlights and super narrow grill. It appears the bZ lineup will step things up for Toyota in the design department. 

But the real story is Toyota’s plans for a greener product line moving forward with 70 electrified models in their lineup by 2025 — this includes 7 models from this new bZ range, part of a future lineup that will feature 15 dedicated BEVs (pure electric, or battery-powered electric vehicle). Ultimately, come 2050, the company plans to be completely carbon neutral

- Advertisement -

As Toyota’s VP of Sales puts it, “The Toyota bZ4X concept points to yet another option in our already robust electrified portfolio…With investments and product offerings across the spectrum of electrification, we intend to be there with products and technologies that meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.”

The Japanese brand’s pickup trucks — including the Tacoma and Tundra — also get some EV love with expected hybrid and BEV powertrains. 

Pin
Share
Reddit
Pocket
Email
Tweet
Share
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
New SUV & CrossoversCompact SUV & CrossoversFeaturedEV News & ReviewsToyota EV & Hybrids

UP NEXT

See More
New SUV & CrossoversCompact SUV & CrossoversFeaturedEV News & ReviewsToyota EV & Hybrids

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

MAIN SECTIONS

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2021 Traction Media