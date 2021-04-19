Toyota has just announced a new global lineup of battery-electric vehicles to be marketed under the upcoming Toyota bZ (Beyond Zero) nameplate. The first model out the gate is the bZ4X — a Lexus RX-esque looking concept SUV sporting a long wheelbase and short overhangs.

The production bZ4X will roll out across Japan and China before hitting North American dealerships sometime mid-2022, according to Toyota.

Built on new e-TNGA BEV- dedicated platform, the new compact SUV is produced in collaboration with Subaru, so the bZ4X gains Subie’s proven AWD. The interior gets an open-air design which includes a low-sitting instrument panel and improved visibility courtesy of the location of the meters above the steering wheel.

Overall, this newcomer looks sharp with its Lexus-inspired styling, based on this inaugural debut. The front end design is unlike anything else we’ve seen from the automaker, sporting a long, horizontal layout with slim headlights and super narrow grill. It appears the bZ lineup will step things up for Toyota in the design department.

But the real story is Toyota’s plans for a greener product line moving forward with 70 electrified models in their lineup by 2025 — this includes 7 models from this new bZ range, part of a future lineup that will feature 15 dedicated BEVs (pure electric, or battery-powered electric vehicle). Ultimately, come 2050, the company plans to be completely carbon neutral.

As Toyota’s VP of Sales puts it, “The Toyota bZ4X concept points to yet another option in our already robust electrified portfolio…With investments and product offerings across the spectrum of electrification, we intend to be there with products and technologies that meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.”

The Japanese brand’s pickup trucks — including the Tacoma and Tundra — also get some EV love with expected hybrid and BEV powertrains.

