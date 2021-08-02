V8-Powered COPO Camaro Returns to the Drag Strip for 2022

The COPO Camaro, a car steeped in tradition of drag racing, is making a return in 2022 with a new Big Block 9.4L 572-cubic-inch V8 engine that smashes all records in the COPO series history. The COPO Camaro has a history going back to the 1960s, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the unique production program was revived and 2022 is delivering another legendary unit for the racetrack. Let’s explore what makes this Camaro so special.

New V8 COPO Camaro Horsepower and Powertrain

The main COPO Camaro for 2022 will be fitted with the 9.4L V8 engine that is rated at 430hp by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). The car isn’t street legal, but this muscle car will qualify for racing in either NHRA Stock or Super Stock eliminator competitions. Chevrolet claims that this 572-cubic-inch unit was made to “channel the spirit of the original 1969 COPO Camaro.”

Besides this enormous engine unit, Chevy is also going to produce several units with two smaller but more powerful LS-based V8 engines. The first will be a supercharged 350-cubic-inch 5.7L engine outputting 570hp. The second will be a naturally-aspirated 427-cubic-inch 7.0L engine outputting 470hp. The transmission on all three variations will be the same, namely an ATI Racing Products TH400 3-speed automatic and RWD drivetrain.

2022 COPO Camaro with a 572-cubic-inch Big-Block V8. Photo: Chevrolet

Three 2022 models built exclusively for the Drag Strip

The COPO Camaro was always built for drag racing, and the 2022 model is no exception to that rule. It comes complete with a carbon fiber hood and wheelie bars, and can be modified to include a parachute and a trunk-mounted weight box. “Limited Production” doesn’t begin to cover how rare these COPO Camaros are. Since the program was restarted in 2012, only 69 units have been made each year, meaning there are fewer than 700 units anywhere in the world.

The production figure of 69 annually is not arbitrary, either. It’s a big nod to that first year in which a COPO Camaro was built, 1969, in which 69 units were also built. In the next section, we’ll deal a bit with the history of the COPO system. Prospective buyers had to enter a lottery to get a chance of being allotted one of the cars. All that is changing, however, as the 2022 model will not have the production limit imposed upon it. Orders will be processed on a first-come first-served basis.

How much will it cost?

- Advertisement -

The 572-cubic-inch model will start at $105,500. The naturally-aspirated 427 will start at $117,500, and the supercharged 350 will start at $130,000.

About the COPO Camaro

Original COPO Camaro. Photo: Chevrolet

The entire COPO Camaro line began back in 1968 when a group of drag racing enthusiasts made use of Chevy’s Central Office Production Order (COPO) which was essentially a custom production facility. It allowed those who needed a Chevy with unique features, colours or other attributes to be ordered. The biggest customer at the time was the police department, which is hardly surprising.

The drag racing aficionados decided to use the system to create a purpose-built drag racer, and a legendary vehicle concept was born. The first order was for 50 COPO Novas, but in 1969 the first COPO Camaro rolled off the production line. It was powered by the ZL1 427-cubic-inch Big Block (NASCAR) engine, which was lighter and more powerful than the regular Camaro engine. They also found it easier to tune and could dial it all the way up to 550hp at 6500rpm.

The program wasn’t continued at first, but was revived in 2012, producing 69 units each year until now. The new 2022 COPO Camaro offers the potential for a whole new regular line of drag racing models offered by Chevy.

- Advertisement -