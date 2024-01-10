VinFast Reveals Small Electric VF 3 at CES in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV — The EV market in the US and Canada has become dominated by large, costly vehicles, but that looks to change with the arrival of the VinFast VF 3. Reservations for the startup’s smallest model – first revealed in its home market of Vietnam six months ago but shown at the Consumer Electronics Show this week – will open later in 2024. Pricing, availability, and warranty information have yet to be confirmed, but we expect the hatchback to be comfortably the cheapest EV on sale in North America when it goes on sale.

Diminutive dimensions and 125 miles of range for the urban jungle

VinFast VF 3. Photo: Graham Heeps

Length : 125.6 inches (3,190mm)

: 125.6 inches (3,190mm) Width : 66.1 inches (1,679mm)

: 66.1 inches (1,679mm) Wheels : 16-inch

: 16-inch Electric range: 125 miles (201km)

The VF 3 has distinctive, boxy styling reminiscent of a Japanese kei car with oversized 16-inch wheels and generous ground clearance. We think the mini-SUV will be mainly destined for the urban jungle rather than serious off-road use, although VinFast says it’s able to “navigate different types of terrains.”

With a length of 125.6 inches (3,190mm) and width of 66.1 inches (1,679mm), it’s as wide as the Mitsubishi Mirage subcompact but two feet shorter. The Jeep Avenger compact EV – not currently sold in North America – is bigger still. At 125 miles (201km), the diminutive machine’s battery capacity should be more than adequate for city use.

VinFast VF 3. Photo: VinFast

Inside, the designers have taken a minimalist approach to the four-seat cabin. The infotainment system is operated by a 10-inch screen system and incorporates Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Folding second-row seats enable the cargo space to be expanded to a maximum of 550 litres.

“With the global launch of the VF 3, we are providing a new companion for a generation of young drivers who value practicality alongside personality,” said Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, deputy CEO of sales and marketing for VinFast Global. “The VF 3 aims to unbound the imagination of urban mobility that is not only sustainable but also accessible for everyone.”