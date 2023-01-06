VinFast VF 6 Vs. VF 7 SUVs: Range & Specs Compared

First published Nov 20, 2022; Updated January 6, 2023

Las Vegas, NV — VinFast’s two smallest electric SUVs made their global reveal at the 2022 LA Auto Show. While some VF 6 and VF 7 specs like wheelbase, power figures, and other dimensions were shared at launch, the Vietnamese-based automaker didn’t officially say much about electric range and battery capacity.

Fast forward a couple months to the 2023 CES Show in Las Vegas, the new EV player comes through, giving electric SUV shoppers a firm idea of the subcompact VF 6 and compact VF 7’s range and battery expectations; both joining their larger mid-size VF 8 and full-size VF 9 siblings.

This pair brings VinFast’s all-SUV, all-electric lineup to four, with reservations for the 2023 VF 6 and VF 7 beginning March 2023. Below, we take a closer look at each model which sit in the B and C segments, respectively. For a quick VF 6 and VF 7 spec comparison and photo gallery jump down here.

VinFast VF 6 subcompact crossover SUV

VF 6 Range:

VF 6 Eco VF 6 Plus Battery capacity available 59.6 kWh 59.6 kWh Range per full charge (WLTP target) 399 km / 248 miles 381 km / 237 miles

The smallest offering in the Vietnamese-based automaker’s electric lineup, the VF 6 is a stylish little hauler putting down a respectable 201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque, paired to a front-wheel drive system. And that’s for the top Plus trim. The entry-level Eco garners 174-hp and 184 ft-lb of torque.

2024 VinFast VF 6 2024 VinFast VF 6

A maximum range on a full charge of 248 miles (WLTP target) for the VF 6 Eco version is on tap, coupled with 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft torque. Compare this to the more powerful VF 6 Plus putting down 201 horsepower and 228 lb-ft torque, with a maximum range on a full charge of 237 miles (WLTP target). We also know the larger VF 8 currently available has a targeted range of 292 miles or 471 km.

In terms of looks, VinFast has hit the mark on the styling front; that distinctive V-shaped design cue both at the front and the rear just works, without looking tacky. The exterior guise is all courtesy of Torino Design, a famous Italian design house for the past ten years, who’ve worked with countless other big brands like Alfa Romeo, BMW, Fiat, Ferrari, and many others.

VinFast’s VF 6 and VF 7 are models that combine the elements of style, modern technology and outstanding technology in an efficient and fun package. I believe that these models will resonate well with young customers who are passionate about technology and exhilarating driving experiences.” Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and CEO of VinFast Holdings

Inside the 2024 VF 6, the look is overall clean and simple, void of a conventional gauge cluster driver front-and-centre; instead, a head-up display (HUD) splashes vitals across the windshield, while a large touchscreen provides access to all other functions, from HVAC to stereo controls.

Some key cabin tech and features includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa voice-assistant, and an in-car karaoke app and an app called what3words that offers a simpler way to access voice-activated navigation.

VinFast VF 7 compact SUV

VF 7 Range:

VF 7 Eco VF 7 Plus Battery capacity available 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh Range per full charge (WLTP target) 450 km / 280 miles 431 km / 268 miles

For something a little larger — about a foot longer, to be exact — the compact VF 7 is the only model of the two available with all-wheel drive. That’s for the Plus model only, making an impressive 349-hp and 368 ft-lb, compared to the front-wheel drive Eco trim’s 201-hp and 228 ft-lb of torque. Both trims are available with one or two electric motors.

2024 VinFast VF 7 2024 VinFast VF 7

The VF 7 Eco offers maximum range on a full charge of 280 miles (WLTP target), along with 201 horsepower at 228 lb-ft of torque. The Plus comes with a standard 2-motor AWD system, offering maximum range of 268 miles (WLTP target) paired to an impressive 348 horsepower with 368 lb-ft of torque.

Compared to its VF 6 sibling, the VF 7 is a few inches wider, exactly eight inches longer, about two inches taller, and sits on a 111.8-inch wheelbase, compared to the VF 6’s 107.5-inch spec.

“VinFast always strives to bring diverse vehicle options to meet the demands of most customers, while pushing the transition from ICE to all-electric vehicles. Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and CEO of VinFast Holdings

On the styling front, the two look completely different. Whereas the VF 6 is a bit more streamlined and conservative, the VF 7 flosses a bit more flash, particularly at the rear, which is much more pronounced and chiseled. We like it, but the design may be a bit polarizing, and out of all four VinFast SUVs, this look stands out the most, in our minds.

Inside, the VF 7 steps it up not only with more space and cargo, but a larger 15.6-inch screen as well. The VF 7 Eco gets more basic cloth fabrics, compared to the VF 7 Plus’ more luxe premium vegan leather.

Release date and pricing

Production for this new pair of EV SUVs is expected mid to late 2023, with reservations for both the VF 6 and VF 7 beginning March 2023. Pricing hasn’t been released and it’s hard to speculate. But we know these VinFast offerings aren’t on the cheap end — these are hitting the market as more premium EV SUV offerings.

For context, the mid-size VF 8 starts at $42,200 ($54,990 in Canada) with the monthly battery subscription plan. Hence, expect the VF 7 to be a little less than that, and the VF 6 even lower.

All VinFast SUVs across North America will come with a 10-year warranty and a 10-year with unlimited mileage or lifetime warranty on the EV battery, along with 24/7 flexible maintenance, rescue and repair services. According to VinFast, this is among the most robust new car warranties in the industry. A 10 year warranty on an EV is rare, so we’d have to agree.

Check back here soon, we’ll update official pricing once VinFast releases it.

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Specs & Photos



VF 6 Eco VF 6 Plus VF 7 Eco VF 7 Plus Range per full charge (WLTP target) 399 km / 248 miles 381 km / 237 miles 450 km / 280 miles 431 km / 268 miles Battery capacity available 59.6 kWh 59.6 kWh 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh Wheelbase 107.5 in 107.5 in 111.8 in 111.8 in Length 166.9 in 166.9 in 178.9 in 178.9 in Width 71.7 in 71.7 in 74.4 in 74.4 in Height 62.8 in 62.8 in 64.4 in 64.4 in Horsepower 174 HP 201 HP 201 HP 349 HP Torque 184 ft-lb 228 ft-lb 228 ft-lb 368 ft-lb Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD AWD Seat Material Cloth & Vegan Leather Vegan Leather Cloth Premium Vegan Leather Roof Steel Panoramic Glassroof Steel Panoramic Glassroof

2024 VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Gallery: