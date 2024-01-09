The VinFast VF Wild EV Truck Concept: A Break from the SUVs

Las Vegas, NV — VinFast has been producing ICE cars and sport utilities in its homeland of Vietnam since 2017. But in its strong push to go global, the carmaker focuses strictly on electric vehicles, particularly SUVs and crossovers, including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 9, and mid-size VF 8 we reviewed here. Now, the ambitious newcomer is getting into the electric truck game with the futuristic-looking VF Wild Concept, revealed at the mammoth CES 2024 show in Las Vegas.

VinFast VF Wild Concept. Photo: Graham Heeps

A mid-size truck jointly developed with Australian design studio Gomitiv, the VF Wild sits 209 inches (5324mm) long and 79 inches (1997mm) wide, going up against strong contenders like the Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, Jeep Gladiator, and next-generation Toyota Tacoma. But none of these small trucks come in all-electric form (yet); perhaps the closest competitor here is the 2024 Tacoma with its Hybrid MAX powertrain.

VinFast VF Wild Concept. Photo: Graham Heeps

The truck attempts to blend practicality and innovation, featuring an innovative power-folding mid-gate that effortlessly extends the bed length from 5 to 8 feet, securing its position with the most spacious bed in its class, according to VinFast. This versatility offers a transition between work and play, all while offering style and comfort. In addition to its bed design, the VF Wild incorporates a panoramic glass roof and digital side mirrors, adding a dose of enhanced aerodynamics while giving the small EV truck a more modern and sophisticated aesthetic.

VinFast VF Wild Concept. Photo: VinFast

This sleek yet burly thing is a concept, so other details like electric range, power specs, and everything else are slim to non-existent currently. But we like what we see here, with its bold look and carved-out proportions. We’ll stay tuned for more.