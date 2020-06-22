Land Rover’s 2020 Defender 110 now gets an official roof top tent — a welcome accessory for adventure-seekers looking to take the Brit’s most capable and connected off-roader to date off-the-grid. Currently, the next-generation Defender already offers an impressive 170 individual accessories including a roof rack, an Adventure Pack, and roof rails.

If you’re looking to buy a new Defender, check out current 2020 pricing and trims here.

Teaming up with Italian-based Autohome — the adventure brand who patented the hard shell roof tents in 1958 — this bespoke model for the new Defender 110 sports a thin, intuitive design when collapsed and can be put up in seconds with one simple movement.

The Autohome Defender 110 roof tent sleeps two adults and includes a full-size luxury mattress, pillows, interior LED light, rear canopy and compact aluminium ladder. Photo: Land Rover

As Autohome’s CEO puts it, “This tent is much more than a campsite accessory: its strength, comfort, versatility and reliability makes it ideal for extreme camping and off-road holidays.”

Sleeping two adults comfortably with a maximum payload of 900kg, the state-of-the-art tent sports a compact aluminium ladder with access from both sides, rear canopy, an interior LED light, stowage net, and full-size luxury mattress in cotton with pillows to ensure a proper sleep under open skies.

To keep up with he Defender’s rugged abilities, Autohome used only premium quality materials; the shell is all lightweight fibreglass to keep weight at bay, and will measure 2.3m long, 1.3m wide and 1.5m high when fully erected.

Priced at close to $3,500 (or €3,081.96, to be exact), Autohome’s Defender 110 roof tent is available online on their site, or pick one up at Land Rover retailers.