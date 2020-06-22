Currently set to Index
Land Rover Land Rover Defender

New Defender 110 now gains a tough, premium roof tent courtesy of Autohome

New roof tent adds to 170 accessories already available for the new Defender

Gear Editor
land rover defender 110 roof tent by autohome sideview
Land Rover’s 2020 Defender 110 now gets an official roof top tent — a welcome accessory for adventure-seekers looking to take the Brit’s most capable and connected off-roader to date off-the-grid. Currently, the next-generation Defender already offers an impressive 170 individual accessories including a roof rack, an Adventure Pack, and roof rails. 

If you’re looking to buy a new Defender, check out current 2020 pricing and trims here.

Teaming up with Italian-based Autohome — the adventure brand who patented the hard shell roof tents in 1958 — this bespoke model for the new Defender 110 sports a thin, intuitive design when collapsed and can be put up in seconds with one simple movement.

land rover defender 110 roof tent by autohome collapsed
The Autohome Defender 110 roof tent sleeps two adults and includes a full-size luxury mattress, pillows, interior LED light, rear canopy and compact aluminium ladder. Photo: Land Rover

As Autohome’s CEO puts it, “This tent is much more than a campsite accessory: its strength, comfort, versatility and reliability makes it ideal for extreme camping and off-road holidays.”

Sleeping two adults comfortably with a maximum payload of 900kg, the state-of-the-art tent sports a compact aluminium ladder with access from both sides, rear canopy, an interior LED light, stowage net, and full-size luxury mattress in cotton with pillows to ensure a proper sleep under open skies. 

To keep up with he Defender’s rugged abilities, Autohome used only premium quality materials; the shell is all lightweight fibreglass to keep weight at bay, and will measure 2.3m long, 1.3m wide and 1.5m high when fully erected.

Priced at close to $3,500 (or €3,081.96, to be exact), Autohome’s Defender 110 roof tent is available online on their site, or pick one up at Land Rover retailers. 

Learn more at Autohome US
land rover defender 110 roof tent by autohome 2
When erected, the Defender 110 roof tent measures 2.3m long, 1.3m wide and 1.5m high. Photo: Land Rover
