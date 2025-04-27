2026 Subaru Trailseeker is a Bigger Solterra with More Power

Subaru used the New York Auto Show to its advantage, stealing the spotlight with not just one but three (four if you count the Outback Wilderness separately) reveals, including an all-new EV that will slot in above the recently refreshed 2026 Solterra. While the Solterra got off to a rough start, its update should help reclaim some of its reputation, but in the meantime, Subaru’s new Trailseeker gives adventure-seekers looking for an emission-free way to hit the trails another option.

Subaru’s First Real Adventure-Going EV (Sorry Solterra)

2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV (Amee Reehal)

Powertrain : Dual electric motors (front and rear axles)

: Dual electric motors (front and rear axles) Horsepower : ~375 hp

: ~375 hp 0-60 mph : ~4.4 seconds

: ~4.4 seconds Towing Capacity : Up to 3,500 pounds

: Up to 3,500 pounds Ground Clearance: 8.3 inches

Think of the new Trailseeker as a rugged version of the Solterra. Subaru still positions its first EV as off-road capable, but the Trailseeker takes it a step further with a tweaked suspension and acceleration sensors in the front and rear that ensure power always gets to the wheel that needs it the most. It offers improved stability and traction on various surfaces like gravel, asphalt, or even dirt.

The Trailseeker is still based on the Toyota bZ4X, which also underpins the Solterra, but it’s larger, gaining nearly 6 inches (150 mm) in length and about an inch (25 mm) in height. The size difference gives the Trailseeker a “generous” cargo area according to the company, which means “more than the Solterra”, but they didn’t specify how much.

The idea here is that the Trailseeker is better suited to carrying your mud-caked gear, whether that be inside or on its standard raised roof rails.

New Dual-Motor Powertrain

2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV (Amee Reehal)

Battery Size : 74.7-kWh lithium-ion

: 74.7-kWh lithium-ion Estimated Range : Over 260 miles on a full charge

: Over 260 miles on a full charge Fast Charging Speed : Up to 150-kW DC

: Up to 150-kW DC Charging Port : Standard NACS-compatible

: Standard NACS-compatible Battery Management: Preconditioning system for better fast charging in hot and cold weather

Subaru has also taken the opportunity to introduce a new dual-motor powertrain fueled by a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It makes 375 hp and can shunt the Trailseeker from 0-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, making this the fastest Subaru in the lineup. Range takes a 25-mile hit compared to the Solterra at 260 miles (420 km). The extra power allows it to tow up to 3500 lbs (1500 kg), though towing with an EV will greatly diminish available range, limiting its usefulness.

Fresh Interior with Loads of Cargo Space

2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV (Amee Reehal)

The similarities to the Solterra are fully realized inside, where there’s little difference between the two, but that’s not a bad thing, as that means a new 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, digital gauge cluster, and dual wireless phone chargers.

Subaru’s Eyesight family of driver assistance technology is, of course, standard fare, including a panoramic view camera system and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and automated lane changes.

If the Solterra isn’t SUV enough for you, the Trailseeker aims to fill that gap with its more traditional three-box design and a bit of extra power. Additional details on Subaru’s second EV will be available closer to its launch in early 2026.