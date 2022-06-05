Ford Bronco Engine Options: Here Are Your Powertrain Choices

The Blue Oval offers the 2022 Ford Bronco SUV in eight trim levels – Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak, Everglades, and Raptor – with three engine choices. You can have every trim in either two-door or four-door body style, apart from the Everglades and Raptor, which only come in a four-door layout. The two-door models feature four seats, whereas the four-door variants have five.

In terms of off-roading capability, every trim is more rugged than the previous, but it does not mean the Base is any less capable on the beaten path. Another very fascinating fact; all two-door Broncos are hardtops in the standard form, whereas the soft top is optional. On the other hand, four-door models are typically a soft top, while the hardtop is optional.

Bronco SUV Powertrains

The three engine choices for the Bronco SUV include a 2.3L Turbo Inline-4 Gas, a 2.7L Turbo V6, and a twin-turbo 3.0L V6.

The entry-level Bronco comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.3L four-cylinder engine, producing 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, while a twin-turbo 2.7L V6 is optional, churning out 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. Each mill mates to a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. A seven-speed manual transmission is optional for the four-cylinder engine. The standard and optional engine choices are the same till Badlands.

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door Wildtrak (with Sasquatch Package included). Photo: Amee Reehal

The rugged Bronco WildTrack comes solely with the 2.7L V6 engine and Sasquatch equipment we discuss in detail here. The mill pairs exclusively with the 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. A level above, the Everglades is available exclusively with the 2.3L Ecoboost, 10-speed auto, and four-wheel-drive layout.

The most potent twin-turbo 3.0L V6 is only accessible for the range-topping Bronco Raptor. The most capable off-roader in the lineup pumps out 400 horsepower. The power goes to all the wheels via the 10-speed automatic transmission.

We got a chance to drive this new beast. Read our full Bronco Raptor review:

Is a V8 Bronco in the works?

At time of writing, there’s no factory-built Bronco sporting a V8, with the exception of the Baja-ready Ford Bronco DR fitted with distinct body and chassis modifications for high-speed desert racing, powered by a Coyote 5.0L V8 mill making 400 hp; it also gets a Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV Dampers and safety cage. No chance you’re buying this one, unfortunately.

Even the 2022 Bronco Raptor keeps the 3.0L V6, as mentioned. But like its V6-powered F-150 Raptor pickup sibling, the upcoming Raptor R will indeed floss a burly V8, so we can only assume a Bronco Raptor R will follow suite.

Right now, if you’re too impatient (and we don’t blame you) for an official, Ford-built Bronco V8, you can hit up some aftermarket companies like Hennessy and CFB Vail who can sort you out:

Bronco SUV Fuel Efficiency

While the Bronco’s off-road prowess is nearly matchless by most, we cannot say the same about its fuel efficiency. In fact, it is the least efficient in its class, with 20 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway for the 2.3L four-cylinder mill (both manual and automatic transmissions). The 2.7L V6 is even more eager than the standard engine, rated at 19/20 mpg city/highway. The Broncos featuring bigger wheels and tires, drop the fuel economy as low as 16/17 mpg. Ford did not reveal the Bronco Raptor’s fuel efficiency figures yet.

Ford Bronco Sport horsepower and performance

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Bronco Sport we reviewed here is accessible in four trim levels – Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands. All the models feature a 1.5L EcoBoost engine except the Badlands, which carries a 2.0L EcoBoost mill. The standard 1.5L turbocharged three-cylinder yields 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, while the 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder churns out 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.

Both powerplants mate to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, with the base engine delivering 25 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, and the more powerful four-cylinder mill dropping the fuel economy to 21/26 mpg city/highway.