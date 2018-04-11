You could go for Jeep’s next-generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a revamped design, open-air options, and loads of new tech.

Or separate yourself from the crowd with this insane 2018 Jeep Wrangler Terminator Custom built by KAO Auto Styling based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This custom Wrangler is up for bids at Barrett-Jackson auctions for anyone in the market for something a bit more invasive strolling down the streets, hovering over the Commoners with a 5″ suspension life gate and FOX racing gas shocks.

Sitting on huge, custom 24-inch custom wheels wrapped in 37″ Mud Terrain tires nestled inside custom wide-body fenders, the Terminator series Wrangler gets a 3.6L 6-cylinder engine under the hood paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission and a MagnaFlow exhaust system.

All blacked-out, contrasting with the Tuscany Leather and suede interior, it’s clear this 2018 Wrangler is less girls trip and more get-the-f**k-out-of-my-way sporting a Terminator front grille with integrated LED lights inside an intimidating front bumper, an Iron Cross custom rear bumper, and that custom heat-extractor hood. KAO threw in some LED headlights and taillights for good measure.

With under 200 miles, hit up the Barrett-Jackson Auctions in Palm Beach April 12-15 if you’re in the market for a 2018 Jeep with attitude.