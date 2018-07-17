Acura’s 3-row SUV arrives at dealerships today across the US. The popular MDX luxury utility holds the reigns at the best-selling 3-row sport utility of all-time, going strong since it hit the market almost 20-years ago.
Joining the family, the new 2019 MDX Sport Hybrid goes on sale next month (check out our 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Review).
The 2019 MDX remains in its third-generation form since a 2014 complete redesign, but did get a hefty update for 2017. Despite any major changes for the new upcoming model, the 2019 version does see a few worthy changes if you’re comparing to the outgoing 2018 MDX.
And if you’re looking for something smaller, the 2019 Acura RDX also receives some updates including a new turbo.
2019 Acura MDX: What’s New?
1A-Spec Sport Package Joins 2019 MDX
For the first time on the MDX, the A-Spec sport appearance package is available adding a more athletic stance highlighted by exclusive half-inch wider 20-inch Shark Grey aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in low profile 265/45-series tires.
Inside, the package features sport seats trimmed in red or black leather with black Alcantara inserts, high-contrast stitching, unique A-Spec gauges, sport pedals, Alcantara door inserts, gloss-black trim, a thicker-rimmed A-Spec-badged steering wheel with paddle shifters, and an exclusive A-Spec door step garnish.
2Revised 9-speed transmission on new MDX
Powered by the 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC 24-valve V6 engine, making 290-hp and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque, the biggest change to the MDX’s 2019 handling is the enhanced 9-speed tranny which Acura promises to be smoother, more refined, offering a greater fluid acceleration feel.
3Available Active Damper System
Previously only offered on the MDX Sport Hybrid, the 2019 MDX can now be optioned with Acura’s Active Damper System (ADS). Overall, the system offers improved handling and better ride comfort while adding to Acura’s driver-select modes (they call it their Integrated Dynamics System).
Here’s a full 2018 Acura MDX review by wheels.ca.
2019 Acura MDX Price
MDX US Pricing:
|Trim
|MSRP
|MSRP
Including $995 Destination Charge
|EPA MPG Rating
(city/highway/combined)
|MDX (FWD)
|$44,300
|$45,295
|20/27/23
|MDX (FWD) with Technology Package
|$49,300
|$50,295
|20/27/23
|MDX (FWD) with Technology & Entertainment Packages
|$51,300
|$52,295
|20/27/23
|MDX (FWD) with Advance Package
|$56,050
|$57,045
|20/27/23
|MDX (FWD) with Advance & Entertainment Packages
|$58,050
|$59,045
|20/27/23
|MDX (SH-AWD)
|$46,300
|$47,295
|19/26/22
|MDX (SH-AWD) with Technology Package
|$51,300
|$52,295
|19/26/22
|MDX (SH-AWD) with Technology & Entertainment Packages
|$53,300
|$54,295
|19/26/22
|MDX A-Spec (SH-AWD)
|$54,800
|$55,795
|19/25/21
|MDX (SH-AWD) with Advance Package
|$58,050
|$59,045
|19/26/22
|MDX (SH-AWD) with Advance & Entertainment Packages
|$60,050
|$61,045
|19/26/22
|MDX Sport Hybrid
|TBA
|←
|←