Acura’s 3-row SUV arrives at dealerships today across the US. The popular MDX luxury utility holds the reigns at the best-selling 3-row sport utility of all-time, going strong since it hit the market almost 20-years ago.

Joining the family, the new 2019 MDX Sport Hybrid goes on sale next month (check out our 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Review).

The 2019 MDX remains in its third-generation form since a 2014 complete redesign, but did get a hefty update for 2017. Despite any major changes for the new upcoming model, the 2019 version does see a few worthy changes if you’re comparing to the outgoing 2018 MDX.

And if you’re looking for something smaller, the 2019 Acura RDX also receives some updates including a new turbo.

2019 Acura MDX: What’s New?