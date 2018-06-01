Acura’s popular compact luxury SUV has been going strong since 2006. But for 2019, the redesigned RDX is all-new with the Japanese automaker’s most extensive product overhaul in 10 years.

Exterior design aside, expect the new RDX to sport a powerful new turbo engine, available next-generation SH-AWD, a significantly updated interior, and improving handling Acura claims will make this the best on-road version to date.

New RDX Release Date and North American Pricing

The next-generation 2019 RDX arrives at North American dealerships this month: June 1, 2018 in the US and June 15, 2018 in Canada. Starting at US$37,300 MSRP for the RDX with FWD, and in Canada C$43,990 MSRP.

See below for full staring MSRP pricing and trims, US and Canadian dollars respectively, excluding fees/charges.

2019 Acura RDX US Price

RDX (FWD) – $37,300

RDX (FWD) with Technology Package – $40,500

RDX (FWD) A-Spec – $43,500

RDX (FWD) with Advance Package – $45,400

RDX SH-AWD – $39,300

RDX SH-AWD with Technology Package – $42,500

RDX SH-AWD A-Spec – $45,500

RDX SH-AWD with Advance Package – $47,400

2019 Acura RDX Canada Price

RDX – $43,990

RDX TECHNOLOGY – $46,490

RDX ELITE – $49,990

RDX A-SPEC – $50,290

PLATINUM ELITE – $54,990

2019 Acura RDX Redesign

New Exterior

Concept cars typically usually unrealistic products designers like to throw out there. But the in this case, the new 2.0L turbo-powered RDX actually draws inspiration from Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit – serving as the first all-new model to fully express Acura’s new exterior and interior design direction from these prototypes.

A bolder overall look for 2019, the updated SUV will find a longer wheelbase, shortened front overhang and wider track paired to new LED headlights, Acura’s signature diamond pentagon grille, and front air curtains inspired by the new NSX.

New Interior

The cabin gets bigger now via the 2.6-inch longer wheelbase, offering a fully-flat rear floor, and a larger (+3.4 cubic feet) cargo area with an additional 1.7 cubic-feet of compartmented underfloor storage.

Brushed aluminum, stainless steel and Olive Ash wood accents are available to ramp things up, along with sport seats, an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof and a high-deck floating centre console for improved functionality.

Find more info here:

RDX US | RDX Canada