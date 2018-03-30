Sitting on its own platform with a new 2.0L turbo engine, Cadillac’s new 2019 XT4 compact crossover arrives at dealerships this Fall 2018.

Coming off the heels of the 2017 XT5 crossover, Caddy adds a new compact offering to the mix – the first-ever 2019 XT4.

Reality is, the XT4 enters a highly competitive market flooded with all varieties of small sport utilities. But that isn’t stopping automakers, and this luxury option seems to check the important boxes including rear cargo space, a robust engine, and of course, new cabin tech.

Cadillac is going on a product blitz, revealing a new product every 6 months until 2021, offering luxury buyers and brand loyalists a diverse lineup of vehicles, including this also revealed, beastly CT6 V-Sport full-size sedan

The new XT4 gets an all-new Cadillac 2.0L Turbo engine that features new efficiency-enhancing technologies including Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation), coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission with next-generation Electronic Precision Shift, sitting on an exclusive compact SUV architecture.

Rated at an impressive 237-hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, we’re looking forward to hitting the road in this new Cadillac CUV when it’s officially released later this year Fall 2018.

New XT4 trims include Luxury, Premium Luxury, and topping out at Sport – all levels riding on 18-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels.

And for cargo space, this small sport utility expects to lead the compact crossover segment in rear-seat roominess offering decent legroom space and abundant cargo when rear seats are folded down. Learn more:

Cadillac XT4 – USA

Cadillac XT4 – Canada