New Chevy Camaro Gets First-Ever Turbo 1LE, More Tech, and Spruced Up Design

Chevy’s pony car got an all-new redesign and update in 2016 – fast-forward three years, the 2019 Camaro continues its sixth-generation run with a little refresh that includes a more streamlined design, some more love under the hood with the 1LE package, and new cabin tech including Chevy’s rear camera mirror. Here are the 3 major updates for 2019:

1. 2019 Camaro’s New Turbo 1LE

To round out the Camaro’s current lineup of trackstars, the 2019 model will come with 6-speed manual transmission working alongside the Camaro’s 2.0L turbocharged engine.

The idea was to build on the muscle car’s V6 1LE offering a more track-focused performance model with an FE3 suspension including larger diameter front and rear stabilizer bars, specifically tuned dampers, stiffer rear cradle bushings and cross-axis ball joints in the rear tow links that enhance lateral stiffness.

The new Camaro will be better balanced at nearly 50/50, offer more Driver Modes, and put down 275-hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, sitting on 20-inch wheels with a Brembo brake package.

Overall, Chevy’s updated Camaro has sights set on the track following the lead of the beastly 2018 ZL1.

2. Chevy Camaro 2019’s Design Updates

The new look is more about performance and less about an obligatory design tweak for the new model year. Sure, it looks sleeker but the more slender grille details and hood and fascia vents were designed for optimized air flow, either to cool components or help minimize drag or lift.

Also, the 2019 Camaro separates itself from its LS/LT, RS and SS siblings with a new front-end design with new LED dual-element headlamps, a reshaped hood inspired by the ZL1, and redesigned fascia.

3. 2019 Camaro Tech Features

Sporting a more intuitive interface (something Chevrolets have been missing all these years) focused on user engagement with the next-gen Infotainment 3, the new Camaro now also gets a standard Rear Camera Mirror on 2SS and ZL1 models.

What’s the benefit of a rear camera mirror vs regular mirror? It offers a wider, less obstructed field of view using a camera display that eliminates potential obstructions such as rear body pillars or seat headrests.

Other tech will include Forward Collision Alert, Enhanced Performance Data Recorder system, 7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen as standard with 8-inch diagonal touchscreen with navigation as optional upgrade.

Once the official 2019 Camaro pricing and release date are announced, we’ll update this post – so check back.