Chevy Bolt EUV Vs Bolt EV: How Different Are They, Really?

Not sure what exactly makes the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV different? We don’t blame you. They’re both small, all-electric, and frankly, look very similar. But there are a few differences you should know about before making a decision.

And moving forward, that decision will rely solely on used models, as Chevy announced they’re discontinuing Bolt EV and Bolt EUV production at the end of 2023. RIP Bolt, Volt, and Spark.

With that said, still curious what separates these little electric Chevys? Let’s read on.

Bolt pricing and trims to know about

Essentially, the Bolt EV is more of a hatchback car; the Bolt EUV takes on more SUV-like proportions. As Chevy puts it, “the new Bolt EUV is the best of the Bolt EV packaged in an SUV-like vehicle with more technology and features, giving customers more choices and reasons to switch to electric.” That pretty much sums it up.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

The Bolt EUV first arrived in 2022, joining its redesigned Bolt EV sibling that same year. And for 2023, Chevy actually reduced the pricing for both of them in the US (they’re being discontinued, after all).

The EV hatch is offered in 1LT and 2LT trims, and both are $5,900 less than before. The SUV-like EUV comes in either LT or Premier trims, both $6,300 cheaper than before.

Below, 2023 pricing and trims for both models.

Model Trim US MSRP Canada MSRP 2023 Bolt EV 1LT $26,695 $39,998 2023 Bolt EV 2LT $29,795 – 2023 Bolt EUV LT $28,195 $41,998 2023 Bolt EUV Premier $32,695 $45,498 Both US and Canadian MSRPs includes destination freight charge.

Chevy is making its EUV more enticing by offering the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition, discussed more below. And there’s a special, limited-production Launch Edition of the Bolt EUV for $43,495. This one gets all the goods including Super Cruise driver assistance feature, sunroof, distinct wheels, special badging and an illuminated charge port.

Similarities

Both small EVs are propelled by the same single motor and gearset with permanent magnet drive motor, each making an impressive 200 horsepower, 150 kW. They share the same advanced 65+ kW lithium-ion battery pack and a 11.5 kW onboard charging module.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Each comes with an available dual-level charge cord with both 120V and 240V capability. The 120V charging time is rated at 4 miles/hour for both; the 240V is different, discussed below.

Regen on Demand is also shared between the EUV and EV – a feature that channels kinetic energy into energy stored within the battery for future use. The system works with a simple pull on a steering wheel-mounted paddle.

In terms of safety features, both EUV and EV get standard Chevy Safety Assist – a suite of features including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam and Front Pedestrian Braking.

Differences

The big difference is in charging times – and it’s very marginal. The EV gets a bit more range and faster charging times. Again, it’s not that significant.

The 2023 Bolt EV’s 240V charger will fully charge in about 7 hours, providing an EPA-estimated 259 miles of range. The 2023 Bolt EUV’s 240V takes the same 7 hours to juice up, but offering 247 miles of range.

240V Charger Full Charing Time Range 2023 Bolt EUV 7 hours 247 miles 2023 Bolt EV 7 hours 259 miles

Dual-charge cords not standard with Bolt EV

We mentioned the dual-charge cords. It’s important to note the dual-level charging cords (120V and 240V capability) come standard on the slightly pricier Bolt EUV – it’s an option and extra charge for the Bolt EV. The cords come with changeable plugs and SAE J1772 vehicle connections.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

A nice bonus: Chevy will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV. If you’d like to learn more about GM’s electric products, they have what’s called EV Live to help answer questions.

In terms of cargo space with the rear seat folded, the EUV is rated at 56.9 cu.ft., and the EV at 57 cu.ft. Yes, it’s really the same, but we’re just sharing the exact numbers here.

SuperCruise hands-free driving for Bolt EUV only

Introduced by GM, SuperCruise was one of the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance systems. A few years back, we tested SuperCruise on the Cadillac CT6. According the GM, it can be used on more than 200,000 miles / 320,000 km of enabled roads in the U.S. and Canada.

The 2022 Bolt EUV was the first Chevy vehicle to include this tech, and isn’t available on the Bolt EV hatch model. Aside from some design differences, SuperCruise may be the most significant disparity between the two. But whether a hands-free system is something you’ll actually use (or even care about) may or may not have an impact on your buying decision.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition includes 17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition with a black and red Bolt EUV badge.

You can’t get a sportier, blacked-out Bolt EV. That look only comes with the EUV for 2023 in the form of the Bolt EUV Redline Edition. This version finds a black and red Bolt EUV badge, jet black leather-appointed interior and interior red stitching, 17-inch aluminum wheels in gloss black with red accents, and red accent decals on the outside mirror caps.

Not fond of the darker look? Other colours with the Redline Edition include Summit White, Mosaic Black Metallic, and Silver Flare Metallic.

Takeaway: should you buy the Bolt EUV or Bolt EV?

Overall, both have many other similarities we didn’t touch on, like some interior tech, few stying features, etc. We only touched on the key things, including the more significant differences.

In terms of power, charging times, and range, there’s isn’t much different. In our view, it really comes down to the styling and design. The EUV is priced slightly higher, and that includes the dual-charging cords thrown in; plus, the Redline Edition lends this little EV hauler some pizzaz and distinction.

Side by side, we’re partial to the Bolt EUV’s SUV-like looks and bolder proportions. But for whatever reason, if that’s not your thing, the Bolt EV takes on a more hatchback car look with a futuristic design by way of those skinny headlamps and slightly sleeker body lines. Even design-wise, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell them apart.

