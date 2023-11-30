Chevrolet’s Refreshed 2025 Tahoe & Suburban Gain Extra Diesel Power and New Towing Features

When it comes to full-size SUVs, both the Tahoe and Suburban have arguably paved the way. Together, these giant Chevy haulers have forged on for nearly 50 years, dropping their unapologetic gas-guzzling ways in place of more stylish, refined personas backed by the return of the diesel powerplant.

More powerful turbo-diesel Duramax and enhanced ride-and-handling characteristics

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe RST. Photo: Chevy

For 2025, Chevy managed to squeeze an extra 10 percent power from the second-generation 3.0L turbo-diesel Duramax engine introduced in 2021, replacing the 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque with 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of peak torque — but the new diesel engine will be available in 2025 after the initial launch in late 2024. In the meantime, you can still get these big boys with 5.3L V8 as standard with the LS, LT, RST, Z71, and Premier trims; the 6.2L V8 is standard on High Country and available on RST, Z71, and Premier.

2025 Chevrolet Suburban High Country. Photo: Chevy

In terms of handling, since their last major redesign in 2021, the full-size Tahoe and Suburban drive more like mid-size SUVs (dare we say, with sedan-like driving dynamics). Yes, that’s a bold statement for such big vehicles, but Chevy continues to put excellent ride-and-handling characteristics front and centre here. The updated 2025 variants are no different.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71. Photo: Chevy

The return of the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control

The multilink independent rear suspension design, a hallmark feature introduced in the current models, has undergone refinements and steering calibration improvements. Notably, the return of the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control as available features adds an extra layer of versatility. The Air Ride system, now available on High Country, Z71, and RST, automatically adjusts ride height for load-levelling and aerodynamic efficiency. On the other hand, Magnetic Ride Control, a standard feature on Premier and High Country and available on RST and Z71, utilizes sensors to adapt shock damping rates instantly, significantly reducing pitch, body roll, and vibrations.

New Tahoe and Suburban towing features for 2025

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 and Suburban High Country. Photo: Chevy

New features:

Trailer Tire Health

Mobile Trailering App Load Rating Info

Forward Path Indication

Boat Ramp Assist

Trailer Navigation

The 8,400-pound towing capacity for Tahoe and 8,200 pounds for Suburban hasn’t changed, but the 2025 models do introduce some new tech and enhancements. Trailer Tire Health prevents blowouts with a tire life monitor and over-speed warning. The Mobile Trailering App grants access to the vehicle’s load rating anywhere, aiding informed towing decisions. Forward Path Indication enhances navigation with Surround View guidelines activated by turn signals. Boat Ramp Assist in the app provides step-by-step instructions for towing, launching, and retrieving a boat. Trailer Navigation calculates routes based on trailer size using Google Maps, ensuring a seamless towing experience.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe RST driver activating Super Cruise. Photo: Chevy

Power and performance aside, the exterior design sees a refreshing update, showcasing bolder signature lighting, some lighting animations, and the option for new 24-inch wheels. Inside, the highlight is the all-new 17.7-inch-diagonal central touchscreen that takes centre stage in both models. The High Country variant receives a boost in luxury and other refinements across the lineup.

Pricing hasn’t been released, but the updated 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are expected to arrive in late 2024. Meantime, here’s a look at all the current Chevrolet SUVs and crossovers currently on sale.