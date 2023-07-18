New 2024 Chevy Traverse Sheds Bland Looks, Adds Rugged Z71 Trim

Detroit, MI – The Chevrolet Traverse presents itself as a spacious three-row family SUV that combines generous seating capacity, ample cargo space, and a surprising level of agility despite its size.

But in a sea of new stylish mid-size SUVs, the fairly conservative looking Traverse doesn’t exactly stand out. Well, Chevy is hoping that will change with the 2024 redesign including a revamped interior with a larger 17.7-inch touchscreen, a bolder exterior design, the availability of SuperCruise hands-free, and above all — the addition of the burly, off-road capable Traverse Z71.

Release Date: Chevrolet tells us the redesigned Traverse will be available sometime early 2024. It will be built out of GM’s Lansing Delta Township facility in Michigan. Pricing hasn’t been announced, so check back for that a bit later.

Smaller, more powerful Traverse engine

2024 Traverse RS. Photo: Chevy

The next-gen Traverse will come in four trims: LS, LT, Z71 and R. All get a new 2.5L turbocharged engine making 315 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. The new mil replaces the outgoing Traverse’s 3.6L V6 with 310 horsepower. Also gone is the nine-speed automatic transmission, replaced by an eight-speed auto.

Chevy packs 2024 Traverse with more safety features, to include Chevrolet Safety Assist as standard, including lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and more. Over and above this suite of safety, the mid-size hauler gains other standard safety features as well — from a high-def rear vision camera and lane change alert with side blind zone alert, to reverse auto braking and speed limit assist. About 14 extra safety items in total here.

Sculpted looks and truck-inspired design

In terms of looks, redesigned Traverse takes on a much bolder design with sculpted lines and beefier updates. The more slender front end look carries over from the rest of Chevy’s new SUVs like the Blazer and subcompact Trax.

2024 Traverse Z71. Photo: Chevy

Like we said earlier, the Traverse failed to stand out amongst the plethora of mid-size SUVs out there. In terms of exterior design, there was nothing about it that commanded attention. Now, with the more purposeful and fresh silhouette, coupled with more truck-inspired design, this thing takes on a more rugged, ready-for-anything guise.

The LS and LT trims will offer a Midnight/Sport Edition, while all Traverse models gain completely new front and rear lighting, including standard LEDs. The AutoSense Liftgate is optional (Traverse-first), RS offers the swanky walk-up lighting animation that greets owners as they approach the SUV, and the true dual-exhaust system in bright chrome is standard on all grade walks.

Also, few more exterior colours arrive for 2024: Lakeshore Blue, Harvest Bronze, and Stardust.

Redesigned 2024 Chevy Traverse Interior

2024 Traverse RS interior. Photo: Chevy

The new Traverse’s cabin takes on a more spacious feel, in part to a lower beltline layout and column-mounted electronic transmission shifter that opens up more storage and useable space between the driver and front passenger. Also, the new pass-through console design looks to add improves storage while being easier to access.

Like the other new Chevy SUVs hitting the market, the overall interior here is cleaner and tidier. A new panoramic dual-glass sunroof with power sunshade is available on LT, Z71 and standard on RS. Heated front and second-row outboard seats, and heated steering wheel and outside mirrors are optional in the US and standard across Canada.

Compared to the outgoing model, the touchscreen is more than twice as large, now at 17.7-inches. While six USB ports come standard, you’ll need to dish out more for wireless phone charging and GM’s Wi-Fi hotspot.

Traverse 2nd- and 3rd-row configurations

2024 Traverse RS interior. Photo: Chevy

For mid-size SUV shoppers not willing to jump up to a full-size Tahoe or Suburban, the Traverse is a good option. It’s clearly not as massive but still provides 8-passenger seating standard on LS trim, with second- and third-row bench seats.

The LT, Z71, and RS grades find seven-passenger seating standard; the LT offers the eight-passenger configuration. The range-topping steps it up with standard one-touch folding second row and power-folding third-row.

Chevrolet has been in the SUV games for decades, but arguably feel behind in several categories, particularly in the design department. Fortunately, the newer, redesigned offering are stepping it up with better powertrains, more tech-savvy interiors, added safety features, and drastically improved looks.

Considering a new Chevy SUV? Here’s a look at all the current models.

