2019 Chevy Blazer Price Announced: Hits Dealerships Soon

Starts at US$29,995 for Blazer L & C$35,200 for Blazer 2.5L FWD.

By
News Editor
-
Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

Like the new 2019 Camaro in an SUV guise, Chevy’s new Blazer takes on a completely new look and attitude sporting bold, sleek design cues including that brash front grill and brawny overall proportions. Evidently, a 14-year break will do that.

Arriving early this year, pricing for the mid-size 2019 Chevy Blazer is officially released for both the U.S. and Canada, each region getting slightly different trim grades.

Regardless, expect all new Blazers to receive power from a standard 2.5L engine with optional 3.6L V6 powerplant capable of 2,041 kilogram (4,500 lbs.) estimated max trailering, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and available advanced twin-clutch AWD system.

Check out our 2019 Chevy Blazer Release Date post for a full breakdown and features.

New Blazer Pricing

2019 U.S. MSRP

  • 2019 L – $29,995
  • 2019 RS – $41,795
  • 2019 Premier – $43,895

2019 Canada MSRP

  • Blazer 2.5L FWD – $35,200
  • Blazer 3.6L FWD cloth – $37,400
  • Blazer 3.6L AWD cloth – $40,400
  • Blazer 3.6L AWD leather – $43,400
  • Blazer RS AWD – $46,400
  • Blazer Premier AWD – $48,800

Shopping for a 2019 SUV? Hit up our Best SUV & Crossovers of 2019 feature.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer rear view

new chevy blazer interior
Inside the new Chevy Blazer, expect 6 USB ports, wireless charging, an 8-inch-diagonal colour touchscreen running Chevrolet Infotainment 3, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Plus, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Photo: Chevrolet
Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXTMORE FROM AUTHOR