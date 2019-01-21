2019 Chevy Blazer Price Announced: Hits Dealerships Soon

Starts at US$29,995 for Blazer L & C$35,200 for Blazer 2.5L FWD.

Like the new 2019 Camaro in an SUV guise, Chevy’s new Blazer takes on a completely new look and attitude sporting bold, sleek design cues including that brash front grill and brawny overall proportions. Evidently, a 14-year break will do that.

Arriving early this year, pricing for the mid-size 2019 Chevy Blazer is officially released for both the U.S. and Canada, each region getting slightly different trim grades.

Regardless, expect all new Blazers to receive power from a standard 2.5L engine with optional 3.6L V6 powerplant capable of 2,041 kilogram (4,500 lbs.) estimated max trailering, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and available advanced twin-clutch AWD system.

New Blazer Pricing

2019 U.S. MSRP

2019 L – $29,995

2019 RS – $41,795

2019 Premier – $43,895

2019 Canada MSRP

Blazer 2.5L FWD – $35,200

Blazer 3.6L FWD cloth – $37,400

Blazer 3.6L AWD cloth – $40,400

Blazer 3.6L AWD leather – $43,400

Blazer RS AWD – $46,400

Blazer Premier AWD – $48,800

