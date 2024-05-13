First Drive: 2024 Chevy Traverse Struggles to Shine Amidst Fierce Competition

Atlanta, GA – It can be difficult deciding what to pick when it comes to three-row SUVs because there’s just so many of them. The Chevrolet Traverse has been around long enough now to have seen its competitive set grow from a handful of entries to a vast array of choices to suit buyers’ increasingly discerning requirements. It now enters its third generation for the 2024 model year and immediately appears to be a more premium product than it was before.

The Traverse’s strong suit was always its spacious cabin that offered comfortable seating for up to 8. Its third row was good enough for adults and it was well priced. Typical weak points for GM like interior quality, and a bit of a dated look made the Traverse less exciting than some of its newer and flashier competitors but that wasn’t enough to stop it from being an excellent family rig.

Adventure-ready looks, new Z71 trim

2024 Chevrolet Traverse Z71. Photo: Kunal D’souza

The newest Traverse sheds that image with a boxier and more upright body that resembles the body-on-frame Tahoe in more ways than one. It further distances itself from the minivan, which was once the people mover of choice. People want tough, go-anywhere vehicles, or they want them to look the part at the very least. While most Traverse buyers are unlikely to do any sort of off-roading, GM still saw fit to add a new Z71 off-road trim for the first time, making it an off-road SUV that families can use.

The suspension has also been tuned for sportier handling but during our drive we didn’t really find it made much of a difference.

The element of adventure is a hot commodity right now, and so are vehicles that appear capable of venturing off the beaten path. The new Z71 trim adds some real off-road gear like skid plates, special dampers, exclusive terrain drive modes, and a suspension lift of about an inch. A modified front bumper affords an increased approach angle, and it has knobbly all-terrain tires with 17-inch wheels to complete the look. The Z71 can easily handle a gravel road or logging trail, but it isn’t intended to be a serious off-roader by any means.

V6 is out, turbo 4 is in

2024 Chevrolet Traverse Z71. Photo: Kunal D’souza

All new Traverses get a turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine that musters up 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque, much better numbers than the outgoing V6 was able to produce, and the new engine is lighter and, of course, more efficient. A new 8-speed transmission handles the gearchange, and all-wheel drive is standard equipment. Z71 models get a more advanced twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system and a standard towing package

The RS tops the trim ladder and comes standard with the latest iteration of Super Cruise, which makes its first appearance on the Traverse. It also gets black 22-inch wheels, black trim bits, and a black leather interior with red accents. The suspension has also been tuned for sportier handling but during our drive we didn’t really find it made much of a difference.

Big and comfy

2024 Chevrolet Traverse. Photo: Kunal D’souza

The Traverse is essentially a big family bus. It rides really well, especially the Z71, with its rugged tires and suspension. The sportier RS also shrugs off most road imperfections with none of the shudder you’d typically associate with larger truck-based SUVs like the Tahoe.

Even with all the seats in place there’s still enough room left for groceries or luggage. Fold them all down, and you have the most cargo capacity in its class.

You notice the extra power right away, and it feels more powerful than two of its biggest competitors, the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. With more torque available at lower speeds, it’s also better to drive around town. The Traverse also handles reasonably well for something so big, with nicely controlled body roll and easy steering that’s perhaps a touch too light.

Family-ready

2024 Chevrolet Traverse Z71. Photo: Kunal D’souza

Inside, you’ll find one of the largest screens in the business at 17.7 inches, and it’s also bright, responsive, and easy to use. It’s an Android-based system that benefits from built-in Google Maps navigation, among other things.

There’s space for people in every row in this Chevy SUV. Opting for captain’s chairs in the second row cuts down seats from 8 to 7, but it also makes it easier to enter and exit the third row. Even with all the seats in place there’s still enough room left for groceries or luggage. Fold them all down, and you have the most cargo capacity in its class.

The new Traverse fixes the most significant issues it had, which were its interior and the way it looked. It’s now a much more competitive product that is sure to win over more buyers than ever before.