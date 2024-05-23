First Drive: 2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST – Power Meets Poor Handling & Interior

Detroit, Michigan—We’ve been waiting two years for Chevrolet to launch the all-electric version of its full-size Silverado pickup. Anticipation was high, as Chevy promised great things, including a very generous range.

I went to Detroit to try out the RST performance version after having tested one of the WT (Work Truck) variants in Ontario two weeks prior. Here’s how it turned out

The Electric Silverado’s Lenghtier Time to Market Has Its Pros and Cons

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The electric truck market is shaping up. Ford got the ball rolling in 2022 with the F-150 Lightning, and this year, Chevrolet follows with its Silverado EV, which will be followed very soon by the GMC Sierra EV.

Two other trucks are also on the market, the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T. These models are aimed at a different clientele; the Silverado EV’s real rival is the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Behind the wheel, you can feel the weight all the time. And with the 24-inch wheels that come as standard with this variant, do I need to tell you that the ride is harsh?

Interestingly, the two products are different breeds. While Ford transformed its regular F-150 into an electric model, Chevrolet decided to take the longer route by designing an all-electric model from the ground up.

This approach had both advantages and disadvantages.

Performance and driving impressions: impressive power, but excessive weight and harsh ride

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Power : 754 horsepower

: 754 horsepower Torque : 785 lb-ft

: 785 lb-ft Acceleration : 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.5 seconds

: 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.5 seconds Weight: Over 8,500 lbs

The RST version offers the most power at 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque. Naturally, this translates into blistering acceleration. The 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds is impressive for a model weighing over 8,500 lbs.

Yes, you read that right.

It is THE flaw of this model. Behind the wheel, you can feel the weight all the time. And with the 24-inch wheels that come as standard with this variant, do I need to tell you that the ride is harsh? You always feel the weight when cornering, braking, turning left or right. Sometimes, you get the impression that the vehicle wants to do the opposite of what you’re asking.

Would I prefer a Ford F-150 Lightning to it? No, simply because of the range. Otherwise, it’s up for grabs.

This weight is the price to pay to deliver what was promised regarding autonomy. The 3WT and 4WT models offer a range of 632 km and 754 km, respectively, while the RST variant provides a range of 708 km. No figures have been confirmed for recharging time at home, but with a power rating of 11.6 kW, expectations need to be kept low. On a Level 3 charger, it will take 40 minutes to see the energy level rise from 10% to 80%. Adding 177 km of range in 10 minutes will also be possible.

Interior: spacious and high-tech, but marred by cheap materials and poor assembly quality

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Inside, enchantment and disappointment.

The good news? First of all, there’s that tailgate between the cab and the bed. By folding it down, the box’s bed is extended to 10 feet, 10 inches, making it ideal for transporting very long objects.

Rear-seat space is impressive, too. The massive screen that dominates the dashboard (11.0″ for the instrument cluster and 17.7″ for the multimedia system) offers clear, colourful graphics and an easy-to-navigate interface.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Lastly, storage space is generous, with plenty of room to spare.

However, there are some hiccups. For a vehicle with a price tag of $117,499, it’s unacceptable to find so many plastics and hard surfaces. Worse still, the assembly quality of our model left much to be desired. It’s a matter of taste, but the overall visual presentation is very plain; all you can see is that massive screen dominating the space.

Oh, and as we’ve seen with other Chevrolet products, the headlight controls are only accessible by touch on the main screen, which is terrible.

In short, Chevrolet will have to ante up.

Styling: Sleek exterior, but 24-inch wheels compromise ride comfort

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

When it comes to styling, opinions are unanimous. The styling of this Chevrolet Silverado EV gets general approval. The front end, in particular, looks good, even better than the gasoline version.

Then, where the bed joins the cab, we see the good old Chevrolet Avalanche, offered from 2001 until 2014. Ironically, this model featured a removable wall between the bed and the cab.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The 24-inch wheels add a design element to the model, but it’s only beautiful from the outside, whereas inside, you’ll be railing against them at the slightest encounter of a road imperfection.

Other variants are in the works, including an LT model and a model that will take on a familiar name within the family: Trail Boss. We wouldn’t rule out a High Country version, either.

Takeaway



































































Chevrolet has developed an interesting Silverado EV, but its market dominance is far from certain. The vehicle offers interesting towing and transport capacities, a more than acceptable range, and appreciable features such as this Multi-Flex wall and the integration of Google functions with the multimedia system.

