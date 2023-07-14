Chevrolet SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Chevy SUVs are bonafide OG family haulers, having been in the sport utility game for decades. Now, their entire SUV and crossover lineup is growing, sporting sleeker looks, more tech-saavy cabins, new powertrains, and of course, more electrification.

If you’re considering buying a Chevrolet SUV, smallest to biggest, here’s a look at all the models on the market right now: Bolt EV, Bolt EUV, Trax, Traverse, Equinox & Equinox EV, Blazer & Blazer EV, Traverse, Tahoe, and Suburban.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Battery Electric Subcompact Hatchback EUV 2023 Bolt EV side profile while driving on an urban city street

2023 Bolt EV front three-quarter driving on an overpass

2023 Bolt EV front three-quarter backed-in on a residential driveway

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV Key features: 200-hp and 259 miles of electric range Reduced pricing on 2023 models 7 hours for a full charge with 240V option

Less SUV and more hatchback car, we still feel the Bolt EV falls into the SUV column for those Chevy shoppers considering utility vehicle (the Bolt EUV discussed below is more inline with a crossover).

The small Bolt EV was arguably the industry’s first affordable, long-range electric vehicle, receiving a full redesign for 2022. And for 2023 models, Chevy reduced the MSRP for both 1LT and 2LT models, down by $5,900 each.

A single motor and gearset with permanent magnet drive motor propels this Bolt, putting down a respectable 200 horsepower – not bad for a subcompact. It gets an advanced 65+ kW lithium-ion battery pack, a 11.5 kW onboard charging module, and available dual-level charge cord with both 120V and 240V capability.

A 30 minute charge from the standard DC fast charging serves up around 100 miles of range; a full charge will offer an EPA-estimated range of 259 miles. Chevy states the 240V takes around 7 hours for a full charge.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Battery Electric Subcompact Crossover SUV The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition.





Key features: First Chevy with GM’s SuperCruise hands-free driving system Bolt EUV Redline Edition new for 2023 2023 model MSRPs reduced by $6,300 each

The Bolt EUV first arrived in 2022, joining its redesigned Bolt EV sibling that same year. As Chevy puts it, “the new Bolt EUV is the best of the Bolt EV packaged in an SUV-like vehicle with more technology and features, giving customers more choices and reasons to switch to electric.”

Sporting more SUV-like proportions, the Bolt EUV was also the first Chevy to get GM’s SuperCruise hands-free driving system. It offers a little less range and charging capabilities compared to the Bolt EV, but not by much.

Powered by the same 200 horsepower, single motor setup, total range is estimated at 247 miles (compared to the EV model’s 259 miles). The 240V charger also fully charges in 7 hours; the 65+ kW lithium-ion battery pack and 11.5 kW onboard charging module are same as Bolt EV.

The Bolt EUV is offered in two trims – LT and Premier. Both with lower 2023 MSRPs, reduced by $6,300 per model. Plus, there’s the new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition (pictured above), with sportier updates.

Chevrolet Trax

Subcompact Crossover SUV 2024 Chevy Trax. Photo: Amee Reehal





2024 Chevy Trax Activ. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Chevy Trax Activ. Photo: Amee Reehal



Ferry from Saint-Siméon to Rivière-du-Loup. Photo: Amee Reehal



2024 Chevy Trax Activ interior. Photo: Amee Reehal



2024 Chevy Trax. Photo: Amee Reehal







One of the cabins at Repère Boréal. Photo: Amee Reehal











2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal



2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Chevy Trax RS on the Île d'Orléans (Island of Orleans). Photo: Amee Reehal



2024 Chevy Trax. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal



2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal



2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal





2024 Chevy Trax RS. Photo: Amee Reehal Key features: 137 horsepower at 5,000 rpm & 162 lb.-ft. of torque 11-inches longer, and 2-inches wider than before Trax RS gets the sportier flat-bottom steering wheel

Aside from the Bolt, the Trax is Chevrolet’s smallest SUV. Despite being on the market since 2013, it has only seen facelifts and refreshes along the way. Hence, this 2024 iteration is a completely new machine, technically, marking its second-generation. Which after a decade, is essentially an eternity in the car world.

The new Chevy SUV is built from the ground up and looks completely dissimilar to the outgoing model. It’s taller, a whopping 11-inches longer, and 2-inches wider than before, flossing bolder Camaro-esque looks and a redesigned interior.

It gets a 1.2L turbo 3-cylinder as standard, paired to a CVT transmission and second engine choice with a 1.3L turbocharged three-cylinder, yielding 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, only the Trax RS gets the sportier flat-bottom steering wheel emblazoned with a black Chevy emblem, coupled with a red interior. On the styling front, the RS flosses more black-out features — from the the large 19-inch aluminum wheels, black grill and badging, and front black Chevy bowtie emblems on the grill.

Read our full story – Exploring Charlevoix, Quebec in Chevy’s New Trax Subcompact SUV

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Subcompact Crossover SUV























Key features: Larger wheels for the sportier RS Larger touchscreen that’s now standard Extra exterior colours for 2024

After launching the new Trax, Chevy has given a nip and tuck to the similarly sized TrailBlazer, offering revised styling, new shades and wheel designs, and bigger displays inside. These changes should make it more attractive and relevant for buyers in the subcompact SUV segment while keeping the same mechanicals.

Accessible in four trim levels – LS, LT, Activ, and RS – the 2024 Trailblazer offers two engine choices. The standard 1.2L inline-three is turbocharged, which generates 137 horsepower (102 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels via a Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT).

Chevy has refreshed the exterior looks with new grilles, bumpers, headlights, and taillights and offers two new exterior paints – Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green; it has also upgraded the infotainment display from a not-big-enough 7 inches to a commanding 11 inches, allowing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Read the full story – Chevy’s Subcompact 2024 Trailblazer Gets A Mid-Cycle Refresh Inside & Out

Chevrolet Equinox

Mid-Size SUV

Digital Visual Media



22CHEQ35014_V1.tif

22CHEQ35018_V1.tif Key features: More standard features on 2024 models 7″ colour touchscreen standard on LS, LT and RS trims Wi-Fi hotspot capable

Going strong since 2005, the mid-size Equinox has grown over the past ten years. It entered its third-generation in 2018, receiving a redesign and new 2.0L turbo engine. 2022 saw a significant refresh, including a sleeker front grille look.

The latest 2024 model comes in LS, LT, RS and Premier trims, will an all-wheel drive drivetrain available. And Chevy did a good job adding more standards and features. The power liftgate is now standard on LT and RS; the hands-free version is standard on Premier. All models now find LED headlamps as well.

Power comes from a single engine – the 1.5L turbo I4, good for 175 horsepower. Matted to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Mid-Size SUV 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS Key features: Impressive interior space for a compact SUV Optional eAWD increases power to 290-hp & 346 lb.-ft. torque. Range-topping 3RS eAWD grade adds 51 miles of range per hour of charging

Chevy’s compact Equinox SUV not only goes all-electric for 2024, it’s also the most affordable in the class, according the the company. Following on the heels of the Silverado EV pickup and Blazer EV SUV, the Bow Tie company is going full steam ahead on the electric car front.

11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging comes standard offering up to 34 miles of range per hour of charging, while the optional 19.2 kW Level 2 (AC) charging on the range-topping Equinox 3RS eAWD can add up to 51 miles of range per hour of charging. This is all covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty on the Equinox EV — and that’s over and above the SUV’s standard bumper-to-bumper coverage.

Despite its compact SUV size, expect the 2024 Equinox EV to offer decent interior space including up to 57 cubic feet (1,614 liters) of max cargo room, with the rear seat folded. Coupled with cabin storage spots.

Read the full story – 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Range Specs & Features

Chevrolet Blazer

Mid-Size SUV











2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS

2019 Chevrolet Blazer Premier



Key features: Standard front heated seats on all trims Standard 10.2-inch diagonal colour touchscreen RS gets more powerful 3.6L V6 with 308-hp

A couple new features to the latest 2024 Blazer includes the Riptide Blue Metallic exterior paint, and heated front seats now standard across all Blazer trims.

In terms of performance, buyers have a couple choices: a 228 horsepower, 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo standard on 2LT, 3LT, and Premier trims; or the more powerful 308 horsepower 3.6L DOHC V6 standard on Blazer RS and optional on the 3LT and Premier flavours. Both powertrains mate to a 9-speed auto transmission.

Inside, all the latest Blazers also benefit from a standard 10.2-inch diagonal colour touchscreen, where the higher RS and Premier get connected navigation in the mix (pay extra for nav in the 3LT).

Here are our other Blazer reviews and news.

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Mid-Size SUV



























































































Key features: First SS Performance model for a Chevy EV Estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge (non-SS) Available in 4 different grade walks/trims

Back in 2019, Chevrolet brought the Blazer back from the dead — a muscular, Camaro-inspired mid-size SUV slotted between the Chevy’s small Equinox and larger Traverse. Now, the Blazer goes all electric — including a powerful SS model making nearly 560 horsepower, an equally sporty RS model with 320 miles of electric range, and the entry-level and well-equipped 1LT and 2LT trims.

GM claims a full charge of the SS will deliver up to 290 miles of drive range, and the EV will support 11.5 kW level 2 (AC) charging and DC fast-charging at up to 190 kW. Chevrolet did not reveal the mechanical specifications of the RS yet, but we know it shares some of its details with the SS, including the dual-part LED lights that display a uniquely composed lighting sequence when the Blazer arrives or leaves a scene.

The LT trims share most of the features, including a monochromatic exterior, 19-inch wheels, and full LED lighting. They also carry the same infotainment system, instrument cluster, and charging capabilities as found in high-end trim levels.

Read the full story – 2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Up Close with All 4 Models

Chevrolet Traverse

Full-Size SUV

























Key features: LS trim offers great value compared to the higher trim levels Best-in-class cargo room at 98.2 cu.ft with 2nd & 3rd seats down Latest update includes new LED taillamp, new roof rail design, and 4 new wheel designs

The Chevrolet Traverse presents itself as a spacious three-row family SUV that combines generous seating capacity, ample cargo space, attractive styling, and a surprising level of agility despite its size.

Power is delivered by GM’s spirited 3.6L V6 engine making 310-hp, which pairs seamlessly with a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission and offers the option of front- or all-wheel drive. While the entry-level LS model offers a reasonable price point and suitable interior materials, the Traverse falls short when compared to competitors in terms of premium finishes and cabin quality, according to Car & Driver.

The latest major Traverse refresh was for 2022 to include new LED taillamp, new roof rail design, four new wheel designs, new front grill look, and more. Also, Chevy Safety Assist (a suite of safety features like lane departure warning, forward collision alert, etc.) is now standard on all trims.

Chevrolet Tahoe

Full-Size SUV 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition

Key features: V8-powered Tahoe RST Performance Edition new for 2023 8,400 pounds towing capacity SuperCruise hands-free coming to Premier and High Country trims

Chevy’s full-size Tahoe flosses an abundance of brawn coupled with streamlined and stylish looks. In 2021, the big hauler was fully redesigned, adding the sportier & street-inspired RST version based on the Tahoe LT, gaining bigger 22-inch wheels and blacked-out features inside and out.

Good news for 2023 Tahoe buyers looking at the Premier and High Country trims, as Chevy looks to offer SuperCruise – GM’s hands-free driver-assistance tech. Also new for 2023 are a few colours, including Silver Sage Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat for an extra cost.

But it’s the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition (in the pictures above) that gets us excited. Expect this model’s 6.2L V-8 to produce 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque — yes, this is the most powerful, factory-built Chevy Tahoe to date, hitting top speed of 124 mph (199 km/h) while achieving 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in an impressive 5.78 seconds. Not bad for a large SUV with 7,600-pound trailering capacity (same as the base RST when equipped with the optional 6.2L engine).

Read the full story – 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition’s V8 Ramps Up the Power

Chevrolet Suburban

Full-Size SUV 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban Key features: GM brings back the turbocharged, 3L Duramax diesel engine Z71 and High Country offer optional Four Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension Up to 13 cameras available, including transparent trailer & picture-in-picture sideview

In terms of full-size, 8-passenger SUVs go, the once gas-guzzling Suburban is still going strong. But now, it’s a much more saavy machine – both inside and out, and under the hood. The full-size SUV segment has a new dimension with the arrival of diesel power for the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban as a complement to the standard 5.3 and 6.2-litre gas engines.

The two body-on-frame models may now be specified with the same turbocharged, 3-litre Duramax power unit that debuted in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Yukon, boasting 277 HP, 460 lb-ft of torque and class-leading combined fuel economy.

New for 2023, it’s the same as the Tahoe: SuperCruise for Premier and High Country trims, those three exterior colours already mentions (sage, gray, and red tintcoat).

Read the full story – Diesel do nicely: GM’s full-size SUVs get 3-litre Duramax power