Move over Lamborghini Urus. The world’s fastest SUV in 2019 will be a retuned 670-hp Jaguar F-Pace. The Lister LFP will reach over 200 mph & 0-60 in 3.5s.

British automaker Lister teased us with their insane 666-hp Jaguar F-Type roadster earlier this year (read more about this at Road&Track). But that wasn’t enough — say hello to their latest announcement: the new 670-hp Lister LFP.

Hitting the 200 mph mark, this retuned and spiced up F-Pace will take reigns as the world’s fastest SUV, knocking off current record-holder Lamborghini Urus (no slouch itself reaching 190 mph).

Powering this nearly 700-hp is unclear at the moment but we’re guessing Lister will reimagine the F-Pace SVR’s current 5.0L V8, which will do 0-60 mph in a mere, coupe-like 3.5-seconds.

Styling is clean, retaining the F-Pace’s current look. But the world’s fastest SUV can be all sleeper — the 2019 Lister LFP will find new bumpers, widebody fenders, new sideskirts, huge wheels paired to larger brakes, and a prominently yellow-coloured spoiler.

If American power is more your thing, there’s always the 707-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Lister LFP Price

This quick SUV will be available across North America; pricing isn’t confirmed but expect just under $200,000.

