Mazda’s mid-size CX-9 crossover finds some significant tweaks when it arrives early September nationwide.

2019 CX-9: What’s new

Still in its 2nd-generation (read our 2017 CX-9 review here), the 2019 CX-9 now gets a more refined, retuned suspension for improved handling with a smoother overall ride. The cabin is quieter too, thanks to greater sound suppression by way of a thicker headliner and thicker floor mats.

All CX-9 trims except Sport will now get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard features. Add ventilated front seats, SiriusXM Travel LinkServices, and a 360-degree view monitor, to round things out.

A 250-hp, 2.5T turbocharged engine will power all 2019 CX-9s, all mated to a six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission; with all-wheel drive offered standard on the top-level CX-9 Signature.

2019 Mazda CX-9 Price

US pricing below; Canadian pricing not available.