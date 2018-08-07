Mazda’s mid-size CX-9 crossover finds some significant tweaks when it arrives early September nationwide.

2019 CX-9: What’s new

Still in its 2nd-generation (read our 2017 CX-9 review here), the 2019 CX-9 now gets a more refined, retuned suspension for improved handling with a smoother overall ride. The cabin is quieter too, thanks to greater sound suppression by way of a thicker headliner and thicker floor mats.

All CX-9 trims except Sport will now get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard features. Add ventilated front seats, SiriusXM Travel LinkServices, and a 360-degree view monitor, to round things out.

2019_Mazda_CX-9 interior
360°View Monitor, ventilated front seats and SiriusXM Travel LinkServices represent some of CX-9’s new features. Pic: Mazda

A 250-hp, 2.5T turbocharged engine will power all 2019 CX-9s, all mated to a six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission; with all-wheel drive offered standard on the top-level CX-9 Signature.

If you’re looking at Mazda’s compact crossover instead, check out our 2018 Mazda CX-3 Review.

2019 Mazda CX-9 Price

US pricing below; Canadian pricing not available.

  • 2019 Mazda CX-9 Sport – $32,280
  • 2019 Mazda CX-9 Touring – $35,330
  • 2019 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring – $40,840
  • 2019 Mazda CX-9 Signature – $45,365
