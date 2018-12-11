Despite the backlash and facing a strong contingent of Haters, the Cayenne SUV paved the way for sport utilities with Porsche badges when it hit the scene back in the late 1990s. Smaller in size but with all the attitude, the 5-door Macan crossover strolled in with confidence in 2014, offering luxury compact CUV shoppers arguably one of the best little rockets on the market.

The Macan S is a good compromise for those looking for something above the entry level Macan but without stepping up to something pricier, like the Macan Turbo or Macan GTS.

For 2019, the redesigned Macan S adds a new V6 turbo, improved brakes, updated interior including more connected PCM system, and some design tweaks including a bolder front stance.

Updates to the 2019 Macan S

In terms of performance, the new model gets an 8-horsepower and 13 lb-ft of torque bump in output. Reaching 254 km/h, the 2019 Macan will sprint 0-100 km/h in 5.1-seconds — shaving a mere 0.1-seconds off the 2018 model.

Exterior design tweaks

Design-wise, the Macan gets some minor tweaks for its mid-cycle refresh; the front stance is widened by way of an updated front bumper, the LED headlights are redesigned, and reshaped taillights are connected by a three-dimensional LED light bar.

Interior

Inside, Porsche has revamped their communication system, dubbed PCM. It now features a larger 10.9-inch full-HD touchscreen. Overall, the setup is more connected and fully networked with features like real-time traffic info, online navigation, integration with Porsche’s ‘Here Cloud,’ and WI-FI hotspot, to name a few.

In true Porsche fashion, you can step up the interior — the new Macan S will offer some GT options as well, most notably, the GT steering wheel found in the 911 which comes with performance extras like the Sport Response button.

New 3.0L V6 turbo engine

The big news though is the newly developed V6 powering the 2019 Macan S which serves to provide this peppy rocket increased responsive handling by providing short exhaust gas paths between the combustion chambers and the turbocharger.

In addition, the V6 turbo offers better fuel efficient also, if that actually matters anyone piloting a turbo Porsche.

Improved footwork

Increases in power are always welcome, but stopping power is just as critical — for the 2019 Macan, Porsche put some extra love into their braking system which is now more responsive with a firmer connection overall.

Related: New 440-hp Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition Revealed

The front brakes grow in diameter by 10mm and in width by 2mm — now measuring 360mm and 36mm, respectively. The brake pedal shaves 300 g of weight and the more robust Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is optional.

Release date and price

You can put in orders for the 2019 Macan now but expect deliveries Spring to Summer 2019. Price starts at US$58,600 in the US and C$63,000 in Canada (less destination charge/fees).