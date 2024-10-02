Back in 1963, when the Germans were blessed with the first 911 hitting the roads, Southern Californians were busy hitting the coast as surf culture began to explode. In the years that followed throughout the 1960s, Porsche 911 models became iconic in California, especially among surfers and beachgoers who embraced the car’s sleek style and performance.

Porsche

While the Porsche 911 wasn’t specifically marketed toward surfers, its appeal to the free-spirited, adventurous culture of California made it a popular choice. Plus, there’s nothing cooler than a old-school 911 Targa with a single fin board strapped to the roof.

To celebrate this heritage, Porsche and Costa Mesa, California-based Almond Surfboards team up on a distinct, bespoke surfboard collection—boards that look just as good on your office wall as they do out in the salty air.

Bespoke Porsche Surfboards Limited to 200 Pieces























The Porsche X Almond Surfboards are limited to only 200 pieces, with a choice between the “Surf Thumps” longboard (9′ 11″) or the mid-sized “Cash-Yew” glider (7′ 10”), available in four distinct designs.

Almond Surfboards did a good job paying homage to the iconic sports car, with three of these designs featuring throwback 1960s Porsche 911 paint colours: Irish Green, Polo Red, and Bahama Yellow. But it’s the fourth look that shines, honouring the legendary 1971 Porsche racing livery: the “Pink Pig.” The 9’1” Pink Pig board sells for a cool $5,500; the 7’10” size goes for $4,500.

Porsche

To add a personal touch, customers can also choose their favourite racing number for their board. For that extra touch, each surfboard is hand-crafted in California and comes with a certificate of authenticity, along with a beautiful wooden wall bracket for display.

- Advertisement -

If surfboards aren’t your thing but you like the SoCal style, there’s a full Porsche x Almond Collection with other great stuff, from hoodies and hats to key rings and accessories. Check out the Porsche x Almond Surfboard collection here.