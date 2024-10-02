CultureGear

The Porsche X Almond Surfboard Collection Brings Vintage 911 Vibes to the Ocean

TL Staff
By TL Staff
1 min.
Green porsche almond surfboard collection
Sailun Tire Banner

From Stuttgart to Costa Mesa, iconic 911 colours meet California waves.

Back in 1963, when the Germans were blessed with the first 911 hitting the roads, Southern Californians were busy hitting the coast as surf culture began to explode. In the years that followed throughout the 1960s, Porsche 911 models became iconic in California, especially among surfers and beachgoers who embraced the car’s sleek style and performance. 

1960s 911 in red, yellow and blue showcasing the porsche almond surfboard collection
Porsche

While the Porsche 911 wasn’t specifically marketed toward surfers, its appeal to the free-spirited, adventurous culture of California made it a popular choice. Plus, there’s nothing cooler than a old-school 911 Targa with a single fin board strapped to the roof. 

To celebrate this heritage, Porsche and Costa Mesa, California-based Almond Surfboards team up on a distinct, bespoke surfboard collection—boards that look just as good on your office wall as they do out in the salty air. 

Bespoke Porsche Surfboards Limited to 200 Pieces

The Porsche X Almond Surfboards are limited to only 200 pieces, with a choice between the “Surf Thumps” longboard (9′ 11″) or the mid-sized “Cash-Yew” glider (7′ 10”), available in four distinct designs.

Almond Surfboards did a good job paying homage to the iconic sports car, with three of these designs featuring throwback 1960s Porsche 911 paint colours: Irish Green, Polo Red, and Bahama Yellow. But it’s the fourth look that shines, honouring the legendary 1971 Porsche racing livery: the “Pink Pig.” The 9’1” Pink Pig board sells for a cool $5,500; the 7’10” size goes for $4,500.

Surfer on Pink Pig porsche almond surfboard collection
Porsche

To add a personal touch, customers can also choose their favourite racing number for their board. For that extra touch, each surfboard is hand-crafted in California and comes with a certificate of authenticity, along with a beautiful wooden wall bracket for display.

- Advertisement - Sailun Tire Banner

If surfboards aren’t your thing but you like the SoCal style, there’s a full Porsche x Almond Collection with other great stuff, from hoodies and hats to key rings and accessories. Check out the Porsche x Almond Surfboard collection here

Up Next

See More

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Join our Newsletter: