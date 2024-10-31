The 911 Carrera T Manual is a GT3 Without the Big Power

Purists bemoaning the loss of the manual transmission in the updated 992.2 Porsche 911 lineup can once again rejoice as the Carrera T is back for the 2025 model year, and this time it’s manual or nothing.

The Lightest In the Room

Porche

The “T,” short for touring, has a long-standing tradition with Porsche debuting in 1968 as a homologation special. Since it was initially intended to take the 911 racing, the T was made lighter than the standard car. In the same vein, the new 911 T is now the lightest in the lineup, being more than 40 kg lighter than a base Carrera.

Porche

To achieve this figure, the T features the usual suspects of light-weighting, including thinner windows, reduced insulation, and, of course, the 6-speed manual transmission. For the first time, Porsche will also make this package available on the Cabriolet.

The Move to a 6-Speed Manual

Porche

Some might note that the last Carrera T was equipped with a 7-speed manual, and while that was a really good transmission, the move to a 6-speed makes a bit more sense and is something that’s intended to be as sporty as this car. There’s an auto-blip feature on downshifts, but the company specifies that this can be turned off if preferred.

Porche

The 911 Carrera T is powered by Porsche’s tried and true 3-litre flat-6 augmented by twin turbos. Power is rated at 388 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, enabling an acceleration run from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 295 km/h. An unusually conservative time, considering the last T was able to do the same sprint in under 4 seconds, but that’s typical Porsche for you.

Spec 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Engine 3.0L twin-turbo flat-six Power 388 hp Torque 331 lb-ft 0-60 mph Coupe: 4.3 sec; Cab: 4.5 sec Top Speed Coupe: 183 mph; Cab: 182 mph Transmission 6-speed manual Drive Modes Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Wet Suspension Porsche Active Suspension Management, lowered by 10 mm Weight 3,316 lbs (Coupe)

Related – GT3 Touring Who? Here’s Why the New Porsche 911 S/T is a Keeper

- Advertisement -

Bigger Brakes, Lower Ride Height, And More Responsive

Porche

To complement the power and further the enthusiast theme, the Carrera T gets a larger braking system with 350 mm diameter rotors all around and a standard sports exhaust system. As the company does with most of its sportier models, the Sport Chrono package is standard, and it includes the iconic stopwatch on the dash and the track precision app, as well as a stiffer suspension.

Porche

The T also sits 10 mm lower thanks to the adaptive sports suspension and has a bespoke tune. Enhancing the handling even further is the addition of a standard rear-axle steering system and a more direct steering ratio that makes handling even more responsive.

H-pattern gear shift logos on the rear quarter windows tell the world that your Porsche is not just any Porsche and that it has a manual transmission. The logos also show up on the dashboard, and the drool-worthy gear knob is topped with walnut wood trim. Tartan seats are another item reserved just for the Carrera T.

A GT3-lite at a Substantial Discount



































The Carrera T might not have the full-bore power level of its sibling, but this 911 is still a fast sports car, and with all the upgrades and manual transmission, it’s a GT3-lite at a substantial discount.

Pricing for the new Carrera T places it firmly in aspirational territory, with the coupe starting at $135,995 $149,200 (CAD$149,200) and the Cabriolet at $149,295 (CAD$165,300). Deliveries are expected during the summer of 2025.