These New Porsche eBikes Might Outshine Your Actual Car

Porsche continues its foray into electrification with another quartet of eBikes for those willing to pay the premium for the chance to ride one. The eBike Cross, eBike Cross Performance, eBike Cross Performance EXC, and eBike Sport all come with upgraded components and are manufactured in tandem with Rotwild, an established German eBike firm. Even Ford recently partnered with a German eBike company, and Segway looks to change the game with its Xyber eBike.

Porsche Doubles Down on eBike Performance

Porsche

Model Price (USD) Battery Size eBike Cross $6,565 504Wh eBike Cross Performance $9,819 630Wh eBike Cross Performance EXC $10,920 630Wh eBike Sport (2025) $10,920 Not specified

The Cross models follow similar spec details, including a lightweight carbon-fiber frame and the same Shimano EP801 motor with 62 lb-ft of torque and a 12-speed gearshift running off a 504Wh battery. To enhance visibility, Porsche is also equipping them with more powerful lighting through the Supernova Starstream X Pro front light (up to 1,000 lumens in high-beam mode) and the Topeak BeSeen rear light.

“None of these eBikes are going to come cheap. The eBike Cross starts at $6,565 USD, the eBike Cross Performance is $9,819, and the eBike Cross Performance EXC goes for $10,920.”

Things change a bit with the Cross Performance, where you get four-piston Magura disc brakes, carbon handlebars, and a larger 630Wh battery, regardless of frame size. It otherwise uses the same carbon frame and motor. Same with the wheels and tires, which Porsche says are perfectly fine on paved or off-road conditions.

Related – Electric Motorcycles at TractionLife

A Touch of Taycan: Color Options Inspired by Porsche Cars















Model Notable Features eBike Cross Carbon-fiber frame, Shimano EP801 motor with 62 lb-ft torque, 12-speed gearshift, Supernova Starstream X Pro headlight (1,000 lumens), Topeak BeSeen rear light eBike Cross Performance Larger 630Wh battery, Magura 4-piston disc brakes, carbon handlebars, dual-purpose tires eBike Cross Performance EXC Same as Cross Performance, plus exclusive Porsche car-inspired colors like Purple Sky Metallic and Carrara White eBike Sport (2025) Lighter overall build (47.6 lbs for medium), 5-spoke Xentis Mount-X carbon wheels, Magura MT7 disc brakes

The Cross Performance EXC is more of an aesthetic play by way of the color options, all paying homage to the brand’s original shades: Provence, Purple Sky Metallic, Vanadium Grey Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, and Carrara White Metallic. Those are on top of the existing seven color options already available for this particular model. Coordination with some of Porsche’s vehicle lineup is pretty clear when considering it only recently introduced Provence in the 2024 Macan electric SUV, much like Purple Sky Metallic first showed up with the Taycan Turbo GT.

Still, that’s a significant level of choice for the Performance EXC given the Cross and Cross Performance only come in Dark Blue Metallic and Light Blue Metallic, respectively.

Built With Rotwild, Engineered for the Road and Trail

Porsche

As for the fifth-generation eBike Sport, it’s got new five-spoke Xentis Mount-X carbon wheels with torsion-resistance and more powerful Magura MT7 disc brakes. The Sport is also lighter all around, especially with the medium frame weighing in at just 47.6 pounds. None of these eBikes are going to come cheap. The eBike Cross starts at $6,565 USD, the eBike Cross Performance is $9,819, and the eBike Cross Performance EXC goes for $10,920. That latter price is also the same for the 2025 eBike Sport.