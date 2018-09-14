Subie’s popular 2-door roadster arrives this fall 2018. The 2019 BRZ will see a US$200 markup over the outgoing model, offering customers either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission option.

The 205-hp coupe will find Suburu’s STARLINK navigation system offering over-the-air updates – a system that’s been updated for the new model year. The 2.0L SUBARU BOXER engine remains the same, paired to a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission and TORSEN limited-slip differential. If you opt for the auto transmission, expect a 5-hp drop in power to 200-hp.

Three BRZ models will be available, including Premium, Limited, and the limited edition 2019 BRZ Series.Gray Edition.

BRZ Premium

Kicking off the lineup is the Premium trim, offering an entry-level option that doesn’t compromise performance. Starts at US$25,795 MSRP, with standards including LED headlights, rear vision camera, power door locks, power side mirrors, power windows with auto-up/auto-down feature, remote keyless entry and engine immobilizer.

BRZ Limited

The middle trim starts at US$28,645 and adds LED fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, to name a few. For the small price bump, the 2019 BRZ Limited has a healthy dose of extras. So, a good value in our books.

BRZ Series.Gray Edition

Limited to 250 units, this standout trim in its Cool Gray Khaki exterior paint scheme starts at US$30,140. Building on the Limited BRZ with the Performance Package and 6-speed tranny, the Series.Gray rides on black-finish 17-inch wheels and finds black BRZ and SUBARU badging, along with foldable exterior power mirrors with Crystal Black Silica finish.

Inside, this version spices it up with an exclusive combination meter visor and upper interior door trim in Grand Luxe with red stitching, paired with frameless designed daylight/nighttime mirrors.

2019 BRZ Pricing

BRZ US Pricing: