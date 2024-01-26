Electric & Hybrid

Subaru Improves the 2024 Solterra EV’s Charging Times

Despite improvements, Subaru didn't jack up the price.

By News Editor
Update:
2024 Subaru Solterra offroading in the snow

The Solterra electric crossover has only been on the market since 2023, but Subaru wasted no time improving the EV’s charging times for 2024. The outgoing model’s DC fast charging reached 80 percent charge in approximately 56 minutes; the 2024 Solterra’s high-capacity lithium-ion battery charges from 10% to 80% as quickly as 35 minutes, according to Subaru, courtesy of more efficient battery conditioning.

Faster charging in colder weather

2024 SUBARU SOLTERRA winter off roading
2024 Subaru Solterra. Photo: Subaru

This upgraded battery conditioning system also provides quicker charging in colder temperatures below the freezing mark. According to Subaru, expect up to 80 minutes faster in certain conditions. That’s a massive improvement and less time dealing with the fridge temperatures, so it’s a win across the board. The state of charge indicator displays the estimated time to 80% or 100%.

2024 Solterra Price Remains Unchanged

2024 SUBARU SOLTERRA interior front cabin
2024 Subaru Solterra. Photo: Subaru

The Subaru EyeSight driver-assist technologies are now a standard 2024 inclusion and offer driver-supported, hands-free driving at up to 25 mph speeds. Additionally, the vehicle boasts Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive as a standard feature, providing optimal traction and stability. It stands out in the EV segment with an impressive 8.3 inches of ground clearance.

2024-SUBARU-SOLTERRA driving on the road
2024 Subaru Solterra. Photo: Subaru

Despite these enhancements, the starting price remains unchanged from the previous year, offering affordability at a competitive $44,995 MSRP. Anticipated to hit Subaru retailers nationwide in early 2024. US pricing is below, excluding the $1,345 destination and delivery charge:

  • 2024 Solterra Premium – $44,995
  • 2024 Solterra Limited – $48,495
  • 2024 Solterra Touring – $51,995
